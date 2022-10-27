‘American Idol’ Asks Fans to Vote for Winner Noah Thompson Again

Since fans cast enough votes to crown Noah Thompson the winner of “American Idol” in May 2022, executives at the show hope they’re willing to do it again. But this time, their votes can help the young country singer win a People’s Choice Award — and could help the show win a fancy award, too.

‘Idol’ & Winner Noah Thompson Nominated for People’s Choice Awards

Nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards were announced on October 26, 2022, and “American Idol” is nominated twice. “Idol” is nominated in the category for Competition Show of 2022, and season 20 winner Noah Thompson is up for Competition Contestant of 2022.

Shortly after the nominees were announced, “Idol” staffers posted the news on social media, asking fans to vote for Thompson — and for the series — as enthusiastically as they did during the May finale. Voting for the awards closes on November 9 at 11:59 pm Eastern and fans can cast up to 25 votes per day. Once they cast their votes, fans must provide an email address or their Facebook login info for the votes to count.

On the Facebook announcement by “Idol,” Thompson responded in the comment section.

He wrote, “What an absolute honor just to be nominated!! Thank you American Idol for everything”

To vote for Thompson, who has left his life as a construction worker to pursue his country music career, fans can click here. The other competition show contestants he’s up against are:

Charli D’Amelio from “Dancing with the Stars”

Bosco from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Gabby Windey of “The Bachelorette”

Mayyas from “America’s Got Talent”

Selma Blair from “Dancing with the Stars”

Teyana Taylor from “The Masked Singer”

Willow Pill from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

To vote for “American Idol” as the best competition show of 2022, fans can click here.

The show celebrated its 20th season with superstar alumni like Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen as mentors and brought back fan-favorites from recent years for a reunion show, including duets by Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Laine Hardy and Laci Kaye Booth, and Grace Kinstler with Willie Spence, who died in a car accident on October 11.

In the category for best competition show of 2022, other People’s Choice Awards nominees are:

“America’s Got Talent”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Bachelorette”

“The Masked Singer”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“The Voice”

The winners will be announced when the People’s Choice Awards air on NBC and E!, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, on December 6 at 9 pm Eastern and Pacific. Other categories and nominees can be found at VotePCA.com.

Music Video for Noah Thompson’s New Song Features His Son

Noah Thompson – Make You Rich (Official Music Video)

Thompson, a native of Louisa, Kentucky, was 19 and a new dad when he auditioned for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, prodded to enter the competition by friends at the construction company where he worked. He has said he never expected to make it on the series, much less win the whole competition.

During season 20, “American Idol” viewers saw multiple appearances by Thompson’s young son, Walker Lee, including sleeping in his mom Angel Dixon’s arms onstage.

“I want my son to see that I am chasing my dreams,” the country singer said during one episode. “And I want him to know he can chase his too. I want to give my son a better life.”

Now a busy toddler, Walker appears in the music video for Thompson’s new single, “Make Your Rich,” which was released on October 21. In the video, the little boy walks hand-in-hand with his dad in a field, is held in his arms as they walk down a road, and plays with his toys with a pacifier in his mouth.