‘Idol’ Viewers Have Front-Runner Noah Thompson’s New Song ‘On Repeat’

Each of the top 7 contestants from season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” released their original songs on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Some fans think that the song released by Noah Thompson, titled “One Day Tonight,” could get big on country radio, and other fans say that they’ve already got his track on “repeat.”

The song is a traditional country song, focused on the storytelling about a relationship.

Fans of Thompson Love His Song

After Thompson released the song, fans took to the comments on Instagram to let him know how much they loved it.

“Noah!!! It’s way too damn good!” one person wrote. “And the video of you on one knee! The feels. This is gonna be on repeat! You are so gifted & there’s no doubt you’re gonna win.”

Another person commented, “Your song is AMAZING! Seriously, I can see this on radios within the week. So good. Congratulations! Have been a huge fan since auditions.”

In a Reddit thread where fans talked about which of the singles was their favorite, many said that they loved Thompson’s.

“I think this might secure the W for Noah,” one person wrote. “Probably the best single and he sounds good on it. I’m a Fritz fan but was kind of underwhelmed by his single, sadly.”

Other people said they think that he’s the most likely to get radio play out of the single.

“Best as in the catchiest and most likely to get radio play,” one person wrote. “At least that’s what I meant. I’m not a country person at all but I think his is the most likable sounding.”

One person, however, called the song “blatantly obvious mainstream sappy radio country,” but said that Thompson himself is “naturally talented and his voice is very commercial.”

Thompson Is Luke Bryan’s Frontrunner

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan told Access Hollywood that he thinks Noah Thompson is the frontrunner in the competition.

“You know, I think, for the top 5, at this point, enjoy it, at this point enjoy it, you made top 5, you’re getting the best exposure you could ever wish and want for, and I think you just have to get up there and have fun and just pick some songs that really allow you to connect,” Bryan said. “I think it’s interesting, you know, a lot of the fans that are voting have probably already picked their favorites. And I think it’s gonna be a tight race.”

He went on to talk about his specific thoughts about which of the remaining contestants—Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, and Nicolina—were the best positioned to win the competition.

“When I look at the way that Noah is able to really just humbly connect, I think America really loves those stories,” the “American Idol” judge shared.

“But I think it’s anybody’s game, I really do. I mean, everybody in the top five has the things that makes them stand out.”

He concluded, “I think Noah might be my front-runner right now.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time live coast-to-coast on ABC.

