‘Idol’ Fans Are Worried About 2022 Winner Noah Thompson After Cryptic Posts

Fans of season 20 “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson have flooded the country singer’s most recent social media posts with comments to express how concerned they are about him. Many have begged the singer, who turned 22 in April, to focus on his music and avoid risky behaviors.

Thompson has shared little on social media about his own music in 2024. But he has posted two cryptic updates that worried fans, including March photos of him with a friend recently arrested on drug charges. On May 9, 2024, another post that worried fans showcased a new Harley Davidson motorcycle Thompson bought because he was feeling low.

“When life brings you down, you buy a Harley,” he captioned the post, which featured two photos of him sitting on the bike and a video of him speeding down a highway without a helmet.

Posts From Noah Thompson Have Fans Worried for His Safety

After Thompson’s cryptic post about buying his Harley, hundreds of fans left comments urging the singer to wear a helmet when he rides, including someone who said they’d lost four loved ones in motorcycle accidents.

“Not trying to say you shouldn’t ride,” the fan wrote, drawing hundreds of likes. “Just saying anyone who rides long enough and often enough will go down. It’s just a matter of when. Be prepared and do what you can to protect yourself.”

Many fans brought up Thompson’s three-year-old son Walker Lee, including one who wrote, “Boy you got a son! Put on a helmet!!”

Another wrote, “You be careful young man.❤️God be with you🙌. Remember, you have a little boy who needs you.”

But “Idol” friends like Colin Stough, who took third place behind Thompson and runner-up Megan Danielle, celebrated Thompson’s post. Stough, who has posted videos of himself riding his own bike while wearing a helmet, wrote, “Finally got him one.” Country singer Cameron Whitcomb, who made it to the Top 20 on season 20, called his new ride “the brother machine” and top 14 contestant Dan Marshall commented, “Feel that.”

The Harley post came days after Thompson shared photos taken at a birthday celebration for his little boy, which fans were thrilled to see, especially since the post before that had worried many of them.

On March 20, Thompson posted two photos — including one that was blurry — of himself with his best friend, Arthur Johnson, known to “Idol” viewers as the supportive co-worker who convinced Thompson to sign up for “the show in the first place.

However, the post came weeks after Johnson, 31, was arrested in Kentucky for possession of methamphetamine, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court, according to The Levisa Lazer, which posted his mugshot.

Thompson captioned the post with Johnson “I cut my hair,” but fans were more focused on him looking thin and bleary-eyed.

“No hate here- love you Noah but man you’re not looking healthy,” one person wrote. “Please please stay on the right path friend❤”

Another fan commented that “he looks so drunk here,” someone else opined that “something’s off,” and another wrote, “I don’t know what’s going on with you Noah but drinking and partying isn’t the answer!”

Fans Are Concerned Noah Thompson Hasn’t Shared Any Music Since January

In 2023, Thompson posted frequently about his blossoming music career, out on tour to promote his debut EP, “Middle of Nowhere,” which was released in June by BBR Records, the label he signed with as the winner of “Idol” in 2022. He also moved to Nashville in early 2023 to focus on his career.

But his last music-related post was in January 2024, when he and his bandmates serenaded a plane full of passengers as they waited for their delayed flight to take off. The lack of music from Thompson has contributed to fans’ concerns about him.

Many have posed questions on his posts, asking Thompson where he is, why he’s been so quiet, and whether he’s working on any music.

One wrote, “When are you going to have some tour dates or does anyone else know!? You’re incredible, it would be so sad to see such talent wasted. 🙏🏻☺️🎶”

On Thompson’s post with Walker, another fan wrote, “Great to see you with your son. How about an update on what you’re doing? Still love you and want to hear your music!😊”

Thompson has not responded to any of the comments from concerned fans. Meanwhile, his PR representative and BBR Music have not responded to Heavy’s inquiries about his status with the record label. Thompson no longer appears on BBR’s website as an artist with any of its subsidiaries, but the label still represents “Idol” alums Chayce Beckham, HunterGirl, Colin Stough, Haven Madison and Wé Ani.

Thompson is scheduled, however, to appear