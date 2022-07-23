Noah Thompson’s Girlfriend Posts 21 New Photos Amid Breakup Rumors

Rumors have been flying for weeks that “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson broke up with girlfriend Angel Dixon, mother of his one-year-old son Walker. He’s denied gossip that he’s dating “Idol” runner-up HunterGirl, but has said nothing about the possible breakup. Now, new social media posts by Dixon — and the comments friends and fans are leaving for her — are adding fuel to the fire.

Dixon and baby Walker appeared on “Idol” multiple times during Season 20, in recorded vignettes about Thompson’s journey from a 20-year-old Kentucky construction worker to a rising country music star, and when they sat on stage during some of his live performances.

In an interview with Music Mayhem Magazine published on July 5, Thompson talked about the joy of reuniting with his girlfriend and son at home in Louisa, Ky., after his big win — and the struggle of adjusting to their new reality, since Thompson continues to be away from home frequently for concerts, meetings, and recording sessions.

“It’s just a whole different lifestyle for all of us,” he said. “Angel and me, we both kind of just had a hard time with it, but we’re getting used to it. It’s different, but it is what it is, you know? But it’s for the better and we both know that. It’s all moving in a positive way and that’s all that matters.”

But shortly after, fans noticed that Thompson and Dixon had unfollowed each other on social media, and he removed photos of her on his Instagram feed. Dixon, meanwhile, still has photos of her and Walker onstage with the “Idol” winner and from his hometown visit on her feed.

Friends & Fans React to Dixon’s Facebook Photo Dump

On July 22, Dixon added 21 photos and eight videos to her Facebook account, in an album titled 2022, all with public viewing settings. Ten of her new photos are selfies with 15-month-old Walker; most were taken in a dimly lit living room, but there are also some of him during bathtime and in his car seat. The bright-eyed toddler has a pacifier or bottle in each photo.

There are also multiple selfies of Dixon alone, and several of her hanging out with girlfriends. Most of the videos are brief clips of her and Walker snuggling on the floor of the same living room seen in the uploaded photos, with the toddler squealing and laughing. Dixon didn’t write any captions on the photos or videos, and none of them included Thompson. While most people commented on how “pretty” Dixon looked or how cute Walker is, several alluded to the ongoing breakup rumors.