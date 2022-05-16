‘American Idol’ 2022 Winners & Spoilers: Top 3 Live Results

On the May 8, 2022 episode of ABC’s “American Idol“, the top 5 artists performed two songs each live coast-to-coast with hopes of receiving enough votes from viewers to make it through to the top 3 and the finale.

During the episode, the artists were mentored by “American Idol” winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood before performing live for the audience.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 5 performances and top 3 reveal episode of “American Idol” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 3.

‘American Idol’ Top 5 Live Recap

The episode started with Ryan Seacrest welcoming the top five contestants to the show – Nicolina, Fritz Hager, Huntergirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene. Throughout the week, they worked with Carrie Underwood and prepared their songs.

Ryan also welcomed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

First up performing was Huntergirl, who was very excited to meet her own Idol Carrie Underwood. She performed “Undo It.” The judges loved it. Lionel told her that she owned the stage and said the performance was “spectacular.”

The second performance of the night went to Leah Marlene. She said that she performed a lot of Carrie Underwood songs when she was younger, but chose to perform “I’ll Stand By You” based on Carrie’s cover of the song. The judges had nothing but positive things to say, with Katy saying that “you held your own a capella with Carrie Underwood.”

Fritz Hager then took on his own Carrie Underwood song. He performed a newer Carrie Underwood song, “I Wanna Remember,” which she sang with NEEDTOBREATHE. Luke called it a “great interpretation” of the song and complimented the way Fritz interacts with his guitar, and Lionel complimented his stage presence.

Then, Noah Thompson took the stage with a cover of “So Small.” Carrie gave him advice about connecting with the audience. It was his best performance of the season, and it was clear to see that he was happy to be back on the stage. Lionel praised him for being believable and telling stories through his performances.

Last in the first round was Nicolina. She sang Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away.” Katy loved the last “scream cry” in the song, and she said that she Nicolina always puts on a fun performance, adding “I’m just so proud of your growth.”

Who Is Going Through to the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

