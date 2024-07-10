Pat Sajak Returning to Host ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Amid Ryan Seacrest Drama

As many diehard “Wheel of Fortune” fans continue to protest the upcoming debut of longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, who’s scheduled to take over for Pat Sajak in September 2024, producers have announced the game show legend is not quite done with the show.

Sajak, 77, announced his impending retirement in June 2023 and, after 41 seasons, he bid farewell to fans of the daily game show a year later, on June 7. But after all that fanfare, ABC announced on July 10 that Sajak will return to to host “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” in the fall, according to Deadline. The announcement took fans and TV critics by surprise, since Seacrest was expected to take over on that show, too.

Pat Sajak & Vanna White Haven’t Filmed New ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Episodes Yet

The syndicated, weekday version of “Wheel of Fortune” will kick off its 42nd season in September with Seacrest at the helm for the first time. But “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” — with celebrities competing against each other to raise money for their favorite charities — has only been on the air since 2021, per IMDb.

When the new season of the primetime game show kicks off on October 7, it will be Sajak’s last season hosting that version of the show, per The Hollywood Reporter (THR), which will air on Monday nights when ABC doesn’t have a “Monday Night Football” game scheduled. ABC has not announced yet which celebrities will appear.

The news comes as a surprise not only to fans but to industry insiders. After the announcement, TV and film critic Jackson Murphy tweeted, “ABC originally had #CelebrityWheelOfFortune returning in midseason, and I think we all assumed Ryan Seacrest would be taking over. But Pat Sajak will return for new season of ‘Celebrity Wheel’, which will now premiere Monday October 7th at 8pm. Ratings should be strong.”

ABC originally had #CelebrityWheelOfFortune returning in midseason, and I think we all assumed Ryan Seacrest would be taking over. But Pat Sajak will return for new season of "Celebrity Wheel", which will now premiere Monday October 7th at 8pm. Ratings should be strong. @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/XNSkUA6DB2 — Lights Camera Jackson (@LCJReviews) July 10, 2024

One sign Sajak’s appearances on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” may have been a late-game change is that, according to THR, Sajak and White have not filmed the fall episodes yet. Seacrest, meanwhile, told “Entertainment Tonight” that he and White began filming their first episodes together in May.

Meanwhile, Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, told Deadline that Sajak “has agreed to stay on as a consultant on ‘Wheel’ for the next three years.

Vanna White Says She & Ryan Seacrest Are ‘Friends’ as Critical Fans Protest His Hiring

The news of Sajak’s surprise return comes as “Wheel of Fortune” fans have grown increasingly vocal on social media about their disappointment about Seacrest’s hiring. When a new promo featuring him and White was posted on the show’s social media accounts on July 1, some fans vowed to boycott the show.

In addition, White dispelled rumors of a rift between her and Seacrest in a social media post on July 9, writing that they’re “friends on and off camera.”

Seacrest has acknowledged the pressure to fill Sajak’s shoes and the scrutiny from fans.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done,” he told People in April. “He is incredible. He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him.”

“So do I feel pressure? Sure,” Seacrest said. “People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well.”