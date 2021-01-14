Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Weighs in on ABC Reboot & Judges

When it comes to American Idol winners, fans might think that the judges on the show would be able to name the most. That wasn’t the case for former Idol judge Paula Abdul during a recent interview, however.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Abdul was asked if she could name any of the American Idol winners from the new version of the show, which is four seasons in and airs on ABC.

The longtime judge on the show said she wasn’t able to.

“I can’t,” she shared during the game of “Shady Skat Cat” where she answered questions from an animated cat. “I’m sorry. I can’t.”

Abdul Shared Her Thoughts on the New Version of ‘Idol’

During the interview, Abdul was asked about the reboot and what she thought of it. Abdul hosted American Idol during the first eight seasons of the show alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

“Kind of seemed like the heydey is over, don’t you think?” Cohen asked her.

Abdul replied, “Well there was nothing like the original cast. I mean, it was such an incredible show and it changed the trajectory of everyone’s lives and careers and television.”

Abdul Says She ‘Loves’ the New Judges

Abdul made it clear in the interview that she doesn’t have any animosity toward any of the cast or judges on the current version of American Idol, which airs on ABC.

She said that, though she hadn’t had time to catch up on the seasons of the newer show, she still enjoys the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“But I love Katy,” she shared. “I love Luke, and I love Lionel.”

The former judge also weighed in on her replacement on the show, Ellen DeGeneres, who was a judge for just a year.

“First of all, I was ready to leave, so I had already made peace with that and I thought Ellen would be great, I really did,” she shared. “Her perspective was just of a fan, a regular person in the audience watching and I thought she did a good job.”

Abdul Is a Panelist on ‘The Masked Dancer’

In other Paula Abdul news, the superstar recently began appearing as a panelist on Fox’s new show The Masked Dancer. According to Insider, Abdul got involved with the show because she knew the producers from her days on American Idol and X-Factor.

Her Idol costar Randy Jackson also received his own show, becoming the new host of Name That Tune on Fox.

Not only has Abdul been busy with Masked Dancer but she’s also been focusing on staying in shape.

In a recent interview with Well + Good, Abdul talked about taking care of herself and staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most important thing for me is that I incorporate movement every day,” Abdul shared with the outlet. “Even if I’m binge-watching TV, if there’s a commercial break, I mute it and turn on the music and dance or hop on my own machine. This way, I know that even if I’m getting in 10 minutes of movement a few times a day, at least I’m doing something.”

Abdul is currently working as a panelist on The Masked Dancer and recently headlined a Las Vegas Residency show called Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl.

