What Is Paula Abdul up to Today?

Paula Abdul has long been a name to reckon with in the industry. Not only has the 58-year-old worked as a choreographer for stars like Janet Jackson, but she has scored six Number 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

What has the songstress been up to lately? What’s keeping her busy these days?

Not only has Abdul been busy with Masked Dancer but she’s also been focusing on staying in shape.

In a recent interview with Well + Good, Abdul opened up about how she’s maintained her figure amid the stay-at-home orders implemented in light of the pandemic. “The most important thing for me is that I incorporate movement every day,” Abdul shared with the outlet. “Even if I’m binge-watching TV, if there’s a commercial break, I mute it and turn on the music and dance or hop on my own machine. This way, I know that even if I’m getting in 10 minutes of movement a few times a day, at least I’m doing something.”

When she isn’t doing cardio dance break sessions, Abdul does reverse sit-ups and a variety of core stretches. “Movement is my body’s best friend because it lubricates the joints,” she shared.

Abdul has been dancing for decades, so this all checks out. She started her career as a dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers before becoming a choreographer for the team. After that, she worked as a choreographer for music videos, which earned her a signing deal with Virgin Records.

Abdul on ‘The Masked Dancer’

Fans of The Masked Dancer are well aware that Abdul is a panelist on the show. Other panelists include Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale.

According to Insider, Abdul got involved on the show because she knew the producers from her days on American Idol and X-Factor.

She told the outlet, “We have a really tremendous synergy and energy that we all just fell into place immediately. [Jeong] was saying it took three seasons of ‘Singer’ to kind of get the comfortability that you felt on the first season of ‘Dancer’”.

Jeong, in turn, told Abdul, “It’s OK if the clues take you in a weird direction… and not to ‘overthink it. Just be calm. If you overthink it, it’s going to become extremely difficult.'”

Abdul also sat down with TV Insider recently to discuss the show. Asked what’s changed for her since judging So You Think You Can Dance, she said, “I don’t have to say, ‘You didn’t point your feet on your tendu’ and ‘Your grand jeté didn’t have much airlift.’ It’s not about that. It’s about these contestants having an amazing time in their costumes.”

Asked who among the panelists gets more guesses right, she shared, “I don’t mean to pat my back but.… [Laughs] I was pretty good. Sometimes I recognized the walk or stance of the person. As a choreographer, I pick up on the weirdest things. And the clues [can] take you on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.”

