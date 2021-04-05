‘American Idol’: Who is Performing Tonight? 4/5

American Idol called on musical stars to perform alongside season 19’s top 24 contestants, leading to an impressive “All-Star Duets and Solos” round of the competition.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie no longer have a direct say in who goes home and who gets to stay in the competition as the power has moved to the viewers of the show via their votes.

For the top 24, the show split the contestants into two groups of 12. In each group, the eight contestants with the most votes from viewers will be heading through to the next round, while the remaining four from each group will be eliminated from the competition.

Who Is Performing on ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

Twelve contestants will be performing on American Idol on May 5, 2021. They will each perform both a solo and duet, and then they will receive feedback from each of the judges.

Since the votes are what will get them through to the next round, each of the contestants will be asking their fans to vote for them.

Here’s who performs during tonight’s episode:

Madison Watkins (with Tori Kelly)

Beane (with Josh Groban)

Liahona Olayan (with PJ Morton)

Casey Bishop

Ava August (with Josh Groban)

Hunter Metts

Chayce Beckham (with Brandon Boyd)

Colin Jamieson (with Tori Kelly)

Hannah Everhart (with Jason Aldean)

Jason Warrior (with PJ Morton)

Caleb Kennedy (with Jason Aldean)

Mary Jo Young (with Jewel)

How to Vote for ‘American Idol’ Contestants

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants on American Idol. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol official app on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.”

Fortunately, you don’t have to limit your vote to just one contestant or just one vote per contestant.

Instead, you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you’d like. On the website or the app, you can split them up however you want. When it comes to texting, you just have to text 21523 the contestant’s number however many times you’d like to vote for them.

Vote up to 30 times per week. At the end of the voting period, the votes will be tallied, and the eight contestants with the fewest number of votes will be sent home at the beginning of next week’s episode.

Eight contestants will make it through from each night, leading to the reveal of the top 16 for season 19 of American Idol. That does mean that four of the contestants who perform on each night will be sent home, however.

For tonight’s episode, voting will close tomorrow, April 6, 2021, at 6 a.m. Pacific time.

Next week, the judges will choose two of the contestants who didn’t make it through to go through to live shows, meaning that even if your favorite contestant doesn’t make it through, there is still a chance for them to win the show, a twist that American Idol has not enacted in recent years.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

