‘American Idol’ Winner Announces New Tour

Phillip Phillips, the season 11 winner of “American Idol,” made his big return to the world of music on June 9, 2023 when he released his latest album, “Drift Back.” He will continue to dive headfirst into his return as he is set to head out on tour beginning October 5, 2023. He announced the news on June 13.

His fourth album marked his first in five years as his third album, “Collateral,” was released back in 2018. His first two albums, “The World from the Side of the Moon” and “Behind The Light” came out in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Phillip Phillips Will Make 22 Stops on his ‘Drift Back’ Tour

The 32-year-old posted on Instagram that he would be hitting the road later this year. He revealed the dates for 22 stops as part of the “Drift Back 2023 Tour.” This will be his seventh headlining tour with his most recent coming in 2022 with the “Where We Came From Fall Tour.”

“It’s been so fun seeing how much you love the new album, that I’m bringing the fun to a city near you,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m going on TOUR!”

He will begin the tour on October 5 in Washington, DC at the Lincoln Theatre as part of four-straight shows that will see him go from the nation’s capital to Hartford, Connecticut, New York City and then Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

His tour will wrap up on November 11 in New Orleans, Louisiana. This will be a coast-to-coast tour that will also see him hitting major cities like Chicago, Illinois on October 12 and Los Angeles on November 2.

The public on-sale will be available on June 16 and there will be ways for fans to get early access if they’re signed up for his official newsletter.

“These are going to be some special shows,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s been so long since I’ve toured with NEW MUSIC! Hope to see you there.”

The Fans Are Excited to Have New Phillip Phillips Music

In his June 9 Instagram post in which he shared his thoughts on the new album, Phillips received a lot of compliments from his fans after his hiatus. The Georgia native called it an “exciting” time to be able to “drift back” to what he loves to do as the album “reflects the wins and losses” he has experienced in the years in between albums.

One comment said, “Just downloaded this album. Somehow you managed to create a perfect balance of a new sound and feel along with your sound that we all know and love. Perfection.”

Another fan even got a response from Phillips after saying how his album was “everything” this fan needed as they both are going through “some waves at the same time.” Phillips commented, “Thank you for that. I love hearing stories how people connect with my music. Makes me feel happy that you like this record.”

Phillips, who rose to fame after his season 11 “American Idol” win and his coronation song of “Home,” also responded to many other fans who mentioned their favorite song from the album as well as how happy they were to have new music of his after five years away.