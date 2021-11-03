‘American Idol’ Winner Announces Early 2022 Tour

Phillip Phillips, the winner of “American Idol” season 11, announced that he will be heading out on tour in early 2022 alongside artist Jon Foreman.

“I’m going on tour with @jonforeman this coming January and February,” Phillips wrote on social media. “Check out my website for a list of dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 11/5 @ 10am local time. Hope to see you out there!”

The clip attached to the post shows Foreman and Phillips joking about whose website is best to buy tickets, with both artists saying that their website is better than the other.

The Tour Spans Two Months

All the upcoming tour dates can be found listed out on Phillips’s website. The dates start in mid-January and go through early February with stops in California, Arizona, Indiana, New York, Florida, Maryland, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

Foreman, who is joining Phillips on the tour, is a founding member of Switchfoot, a pop and Christian rock band. The tour was first hinted at when Phillips posted a video of himself performing “Only Hope” by Switchfoot on TikTok.

Then, Foreman commented on the post, writing “Bro – So good! I think we need to play a few shows together! Who’s with me?” Phillips responded that he’d love to, but just weeks later the 25-date tour was announced, meaning this was being planned well in advance of the fun exchange on TikTok.

Phillips Welcomed His First Child in 2019

Since the birth of his son, Patch Shepherd Phillips, in November 2019, Phillips has kept a low profile, though he did return to play a concert in August 2021.

At the time, Phillips returned to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage in Connecticut where he performed his hit songs “Home,” “Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Magnetic” alongside other songs. He performed with his guitarist Errol Cooney and cello player Dave Eggar, according to his Instagram post.

On August 9, Phillips shared photos of the concert on Instagram.

“Had an awesome weekend back playing LIVE MUSIC!!!,” he wrote. “I felt the love and hope you all did as well. So happy to share the stage with my boys @errolcooney and @asideofcello. Love those guys. Can’t wait for September!”

Phillips commemorated the first year of his son’s life on Instagram in 2020 with a photo of the family and a heartfelt caption.

“I think about time a lot,” he wrote in November 2020. “How fast it goes and how slow it can be during those special moments. THis year has been exactly that. If you think life is fast now, wait until you have a kid and experience that first year.”

He added, “It goes by WAY too fast. This little boy has hit me hard with a love that is so different than any love I’ve felt. He really is the sweetest, funniest, and most expressive little guy I know. I promised him and his momma to be the very best dad I can be to him and I will continue to do so.”

“American Idol” returns for season 20 in February 2022.

