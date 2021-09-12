PHOTOS: Ryan Seacrest’s On-the-Market Compound

Ryan Seacrest’s Los Angeles estate is up for grabs. To the tune of $74.5 million, according to Mansion Global.

The outlet reported that the 9,000-square-foot home comes equipped with two guest houses, its own fitness center, and an underground garage, along with a pool and poolhouse. “Other amenities include views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean, a reflecting pond, landscaped gardens and an indoor-outdoor lifestyle,” Mansion Global reported.

The property was initially purchased in 2012 for $36.5 million. Since then, Mansion Global stated, Seacrest has made a number of renovations to the property, which was first listed in 1963.





Last year, real estate agent Kurt Rappaport told Mansion Global, “It’s perfectly proportioned and it’s set in the middle of incredible gardens. It just has a great calming feeling to it.”

He added that the home is “like a beautiful painting, you can’t help but notice its beauty.”

According to Closer Weekly, Seacrest has a townhouse in Manhattan that he pays $75,000 a month for.

The outlet writes that the home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, is 9,500 square feet, and comes with a large master suite.

Seacrest reportedly used to live in the townhouse with his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, but the couple called it quits in June 2020.

On June 29, 2020, a representative for Seacrest told People, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago… they remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Seacrest Bought the Los Angeles Home From Ellen DeGeneres

Seacrest purchased his Beverly Hills estate from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012, according to a previous Mansion Global article.

At the time, the outlet stated that it was “among the priciest homes for sale in one of the most high-end real estate markets in the U.S.”

These days, Seacrest is spending a majority of his time filming “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in New York– the show just recently kicked off its 34th season.

During the in-studio airing, Ripa said, “When so many people were sort of trapped at home, stuck indoors. A lot of people were alone and we tried to like fill that void maybe, a little distraction.”

Seacrest added, “I think we look at that companionship, as an important component, you know, I think we hope that anybody who doesn’t know us, feels like they know us.”

ABC reported that the show’s producers are still “longing to return to full normal with a live audience.”

Executive producer Michael Gelman said, “Well, we really missed the audience… We have a plan to bring them back, but with the current conditions we’re still kind of putting it off until we think that it’s the right time.”

On Labor Day, Ripa and Seacrest recorded “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with guest Bethenny Frankel from the backyard of Gelman’s home on Long Island, according to the Daily Mail.

The two even toured Gelman’s vegetable garden.

The Instagram was captioned, “Tune in now you’re invited to our Labor Day backyard party at Gelman’s house! @gelmanlive gives a tour of his organic vegetable garden!”