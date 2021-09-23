PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee Estate

American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood and her former hockey player husband Mike Fisher spent years building their dream home in Tennessee.

In 2012, Underwood and Fisher gave Oprah Winfrey a tour of the 400-acre property outside of Nashville where they planned to build their forever home. They even planted an oak tree in Winfrey’s honor.

The couple bought the land in 2011. According to Variety, the purchase set them back about $3,250,000. According to Country Fancast, the mansion on the property was completed in 2018.

Features of the Property

There is a big, beautiful barn on the property, which Underwood and her family refer to as “EH-OK farm.” Underwood shared an Instagram photo of the barn with a flag outside it flying half-mast on September 11.

Underwood also has an enviable closet that’s more like a whole room with a washer and dryer inside of it. Underwood shared an Instagram photo of her in the closet writing, “These may be the most comfortable pants I’ve ever owned!”

The sprawling Tennessee property even has private horse stables and a private pond where Underwood’s two sons, Isaiah (Izzy) and Jacob, can have their first fishing lessons. Underwood’s husband, Fisher shared an Instagram photo of the boys casting their lines.

Underwood’s Previous Mansion

While her dream home was being built, Underwood lived with Fisher and their two sons in a house in Brentwood, Tennessee. According to Taste of Country, Underwood sold the home for $1,410,000 in 2019 after having owned it since 2007.

According to the Zillow listing, features of Underwood’s old home include a gym, a wet bar in the den, and a basement with heated marble floors.

Underwood’s Charming Cabin

When Ophra Winfrey visited Underwood’s property in 2012, her dream home hadn’t been built yet, but Underwood did show Winfrey around a charming cabin nestled in the woods.

In the video tour, Underwood led Winfrey up moss-covered wooded stairs into the cabin. She explained that part of the cabin was from the late 1800s. The previous owner had taken that section apart in Kentucky and moved it down to Tennessee where he added it to the existing structure.

Underwood explained to Winfrey that she wanted a weekend retreat away from the city.

How Underwood Met Her Husband

Country Living reports that Underwood’s bass player, Mark Childers, introduced her to Fisher. The pair first met backstage at one of the country singer’s concerts. Underwood texted her friend Childers, “hot, hot, hot” after meeting Fisher.

Underwood and Fisher tied the knot in 2010 in Georgia. The “Before He Cheats” singer told People her secret for not getting too emotional during the wedding ceremony.

“My sister told me if I feel like tearing up, say the Pledge of Allegiance. I must have said it 20 times that night,” Underwood said.

Underwood’s sons, 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob, were born in 2015 and 2019 respectively. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good,” Underwood wrote on Instagram after the birth of her second son.

