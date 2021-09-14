PHOTOS: Inside Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home

It should come as no surprise that Lionel Richie’s sprawling estate is as beautiful as the singer’s decades-long career in music.

In fact, in his 2017 interview with Architectural Digest, Richie said, “I feel about my home the way I feel about my music: You have to take chances.”

He added, “When I wrote ‘All Night Long’ as well as ‘Three Times a Lady,’ it was dangerous because at the time black guys were singing neither calypso songs nor waltzes. But since you only get one shot at life, let’s make it a challenge. That’s how I feel about this house.”





The home has 28 rooms and was originally built in 1929 for Carrie Guggenheim. The architects were Harry Koerner and William J. Gage; the home was then updated by Robert Attree and Designers Peter Schifando and J. Jonathan Joseph.

Richie tells the outlet, “It’s a house you don’t find anywhere, much less 10 minutes from the center of Beverly Hills.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lionel Richie: ‘A House Is Like a Human Being’

In his interview with Architectural Digest, Richie said, “A house is like a human being… There’s something wonderful about an 80-year-old with wisdom, but what did it look like when it was 19? What was the inspiration when the house was first built? That white stone was the house’s youth.”

He added that he hopes his home chronicles his travels overseas. “… finally I’ve found a place where I can apply everything I see in other countries.”

The outlet stated that a number of Richie’s impressive accolades are displayed in the library, where, “The seating area is anchored by a sofa covered in a cut velvet. Flanking it are a pair of Italian Rococo painted and gilded chairs. A specimen-marble-topped low table with an iron base is at center.”

Richie told Architectural Digest of his garden, “I see a home as the total piece of property- there must be a garden and a view of it.”

Richie’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richie has a net worth of $200 million.

The Alabama native, according to the outlet, has released a number of hit singles, from “Hello” and “Stuck on You” to “Running with the Night” and “Penny Lover.”

Over the course of his career, Richie has sold 100 million records worldwide. Screenrant wrote, “To put it into perspective, Lionel Richie has sold the same number of albums as the likes of Johnny Cash, The Carpenters, Pink, Justin Timberlake, and Earth, Wind & Fire.”

Screenrant added that as of April 11, Richie has made $10 million from the series.

In the words of Screen Rant, “… Richie also has an extensive list of product endorsements and branded merchandise, which have been very lucrative to him. For instance, he has his signature fragrance, Hello, and his own line of home decor products, Lionel Richie Home. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to every series of concerts, but Lionel has already booked a European tour for the summer of 2022.”