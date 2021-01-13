‘American Idol’ Alum Files for Divorce

Former American Idol contestant and singer Pia Toscano filed for divorce from her husband, dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith. The couple has been married for three years.

Toscano was a contestant on the 10th season of American Idol, and she made it all the way to live shows, eventually coming in ninth place after a shocking elimination. She has since released multiple singles and music videos.

The singer filed for divorce from her husband in early 2020, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Toscano Reportedly Cited Irreconcilable Differences

In the court documents, according to The Blast, Toscano cited irreconcilable differences and filed for divorce on January 6, 2021.

The two have no children together, and the documents do not make clear if there will be an ask for spousal support or if there was a prenuptial agreement in tact prior to their marriage.

Toscano has been spending time with her mother in the wake of her divorce. She took to Instagram to post a photo of her sitting on a pool table.

“This was my mom’s pandemic project,” she wrote. “I think she likes me, although I’ve definitely overstayed my welcome.”

Toscano and Smith Got Married in 2017

The now ex-couple got married in 2017 in New York, according to Billboard. The site reported that Toscano wore a dress custom-designed by Project Runway contestant Michael Costello.

“I married my best friend today,” Toscano wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am on cloud 9.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Toscano and Smith danced to “All of Me” by John Legend for their first dance.

“I’ve dreamed of this magical day since I was four years old, and I hoped to find my king,” Toscano told the outlet at the time. “Today, all of my childhood dreams come true. I am marrying the absolute love of my life in front of my closest family and friends. I couldn’t be happier!”

The couple planned the wedding together.

“Jimmy and I both had the same vision for our wedding, which made planning a lot easier,” she said. “Luckily, we had an amazing wedding planner and visual director who both know Jimmy and I personally. They handled a lot for us while we were in Los Angeles, but Jimmy and I were still extremely involved. Making sure that all of our family and friends felt included was our number one priority. And making sure I fit in my wedding dress was pretty important as well.”

She shared that the couple had multiple matrons of honor for their wedding including Toscano’s sister, best friend and godmother. The best mad was the groom’s husband. They did not have any other American Idol alumns in attendance.

“As we decided to have the wedding in New York, it was a bit out of the way for everyone,” she said at the time.

The couple was introduced to one another in 2014 by Jennifer Lopez; Toscano was a backup singer on Lopez’s tour, and Smith was a backup dancer.

