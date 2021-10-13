Fan-Fave ‘Idol’ Alum Announces New Tour

A fan-favorite “American Idol” alum has announced she’s headed out on tour. Season 10 powerhouse Pia Toscano is hitting the road with opera legend Andrea Bocelli. Here’s what you need to know.

Toscano Joins Bocelli’s ‘Believe’ Tour On October 20

In an Instagram post, Toscano informed her followers that she is about to start a nationwide tour with the opera legend, Andrea Bocelli. Bocelli is a world-renowned opera singer with five Grammy nominations and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star to his name, among dozens of other honors.

“Looking forward to joining @andreabocelliofficial on his upcoming BELIEVE Tour ♥️,” wrote Toscano.

The photo bills the tour as “Andrea Bocelli’s Believe Tour With Vocal Powerhouse Pia Toscano,” which is not an exaggeration. Toscano routine blew the doors off the place during her season of “American Idol” until she was shockingly eliminated in ninth place.

The tour dates and location are as follows:

October 20, 7:30 p.m. local time, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

October 21, 7:30 p.m. local time, The Toyota Center, Houston, TX

October 23, 8:30 p.m. local time, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

December 2, 7:00 p.m. local time, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

December 4, 8:00 p.m. local time, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

December 5, 7:30 p.m. local time, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster’s website. Be sure to double-check you are booking the correct date for Toscano’s appearances because she is not performing with Bocelli at every stop on the tour.

Toscano Was An ‘Idol’ Superstar





Play



Pia Toscano – "All by Myself" – American Idol Season 10 – 3/9/11 Pia Toscano performed Eric Carmen's "All By Myself" on the Top 13 night of American Idol Season 10 on March 2, 2011. Visit piaparadise.com for all the latest Pia Toscano news, information and performances. 2020-01-15T23:03:41Z

Over the years, many very talented singers have gone home shockingly early — Jennifer Hudson placed seventh in season three, Melinda Doolittle finished in third place in season six, Chris Daughtry finished in fourth place in season five, and future Grammy-winner Tori Kelly didn’t even make it out of the Hollywood Week round in season nine.

But the season 10 ouster of Toscano even had acting legend Tom Hanks outraged because she was turning in stellar performances every week. When she was eliminated, the Oscar-winner tweeted, “Don’t have an IDOL habit, but how could the USA vote Pia off? I may be done for the season! HANX.”

Other celebrities who were shocked included Ashton Kutcher and fellow shockingly-early-elimination herself Hudson.

Kutcher wrote, “Who are the people that vote on ‘American Idol’? That’s just crazy. That Pia girl is dope! #almostcriminal.”

Hudson tweeted, “I can not believe they just eliminated Pia!ReAlly..????”

Not only that, but the judges’ save, which was implemented to prevent things like this from happening, had already been used in season 10 on Casey Abrams, so there was nothing the show could do to save Toscano.

But Toscano has persevered since her “Idol” days. She went on to perform on “Dancing With the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Good Morning America” and “Live With Regis and Kelly.” She eventually recorded a duet of “The Christmas Song” with Italian trio Il Volo, and toured with Jennifer Lopez, David Foster, and now Bocelli.

She also starred on Netflix’s music reality show “Westside,” which followed nine musicians trying to make it in the music industry.

“American Idol” returns in the spring of 2022 on ABC.

