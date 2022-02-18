‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket: Season 20’s Big Twist Explained

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” premieres on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time. The season will feature a new twist, dubbed the Platinum Ticket.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie each return to the table for season 20 of the show in the search for the next music superstar. They’re joined by long-time “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest.

The season is a monumental one, so there are sure to be more twists and turns in store for contestants and viewers throughout.

The Platinum Ticket is More Powerful Than the Golden Ticket

The Platinum Ticket will be available in addition to the usual Golden Ticket, but it’s going to be a bigger honor to earn for contestants.

In a trailer for the season, judge Katy Perry explained the ticket to a contestant, saying, “See that wall over there? There is one platinum ticket that gets given in each city we go to. You get to go to Hollywood Week, but you get a little shortcut ’cause it’s the 20th year of creating superstars and you’re a superstar.”

According to a report by The Wrap, the judges explained the Platinum Ticket during the TV Critics Award Event in 2022.

Perry said, “This ticket gives them the ability to go to Hollywood Week, which we’ve already filmed and was so rigorous and survival of the fittest, and they get to basically observe from the box seats at the theater. One day, they get to rest their voice, strategize, check out the competition and select who they want to duet with. They get a tiny advantage because they’re the cream of the crop.”

Richie explained the ticket a little differently.

“For me, it was just the fact that they’re just naturals,” he said. “Some people walk out and they’re stars, they have all the boxes ticked: stage presence, delivery, their sound, their style. They have it all there so that when they open their mouths you know exactly who they are as artists. It just rings that bell. And when that happens you just give them the platinum ticket as fast as you can.”

Bobby Bones Left ‘American Idol’

Bobby Bones acted as the in-house mentor for “American Idol” for the past five years, ever since the show first premiered after being picked up by ABC. He announced in January 2022 that he would not be returning to the show for the upcoming season, citing contract issues.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season,” Bones shared during a now-expired Instagram Live. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love ‘Idol,’ btw. Was a great four years.”

Instead, the show will feature former “American Idol” contestants and others in the music industry as mentors throughout the season.

Jimmie Allen posted that he’s joining “American Idol” on his Instagram account alongside a video with Minnie Mouse.

“Hey y’all, Jimmie Allen here. I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @disneyaulani. Hope y’all are as pumped as I am for this year’s talent,” Allen wrote in the announcement.

Bebe Rexha also announced her involvement.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season!” she wrote in the post.

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

