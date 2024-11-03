Entire ‘American Idol’ Cast Stuns Contestant & Crowd at NFL Game

Fans attending the NFL matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots on November 3, 2024, got to witness the entire “American Idol” cast surprising a season 23 contestant with one of their coveted platinum tickets.

Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood have begun filming their first season together, with Underwood replacing Katy Perry, who left the judging panel in May. When the new foursome appeared together at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, the show posted a social media video of them on the sidelines yelling the Titan’s motto, “Titan up.”

The post was captioned, “TITAN UP & IDOL UP! 💙 🏈 @AmericanIdol is in the house with a special surprise! Watch it all unfold in Spring ‘25 on ABC!”

However, lots of excited fans inadvertently spoiled the surprise and the contestant’s on-field performance, posting about the appearance on social media after the celebrities walked out onto the field following the first quarter.

‘American Idol’ Contestant Broke Down in Tears After Receiving Platinum Ticket

In multiple videos and photos posted by people at the game, the “Idol” judges could be seen introducing and cheering on a female contestant as she sang “Lady Marmalade,” though she wasn’t identified other than Seacrest calling her “Coby” at one point.

“We have an incredible singer here for you guys today,” Underwood could be heard shouting in one fan’s Facebook video, “and we cannot wait to give her a proper Music City welcome!”

After her brief but rousing performance, the crowd went wild and Seacrest could be seen running out on the field with the Titans’ mascot, telling the young woman, “Well done! You know what you’re doing!”

“You just performed on Nashville’s biggest stage,” Seacrest told the young woman, “and the judges thought that was worth a golden ticket upgrade!”

The contestant looked stunned as the Titans’ mascot handed her a platinum ticket, the crowd cheered, and Seacrest exclaimed, “Congratulations! You are a platinum ticket winner!”

Hugging the judges, she tried to hold back her tears and said she had “no words.” In recent seasons of “Idol,” three singers have received the same honor — including season 22 winner Abi Carter, the first platinum ticket recipient to go on to win the competition. The ticket upgrade is reserved for the judges’ favorites and allows contestants to sit back and just watch the first round of Hollywood Week.

The cast and crew quickly left the field so the game could continue as the Titans’ PA announcer, Matt Rogers, congratulated the singer over the stadium’s sound system. Ironically, Rogers was an “Idol” contestant on season 3, per the Tennessean, competing against the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia Barrino.

Multiple local news reporters also posted evidence of the “Idol” crew’s appearance at the game. Fox Nashville reporter Jill Jelnick posted a photo of the cast standing on the sidelines with the winning contestant, and News Channel 5 sports reporter Steve Layman posted a photo of the judges, too.

‘American Idol’ Cast Has Been Filming in Nashville, With Carrie Underwood Taking the Wheel

The “Idol” cast’s appearance at the Titans’ game was not fans’ first sighting of them together in Nashville. The group was spotted downtown days before the NFL game, according to the Tennessean, filming auditions and special segments for season 23, which will premiere in early 2025.

Multiple fans and local businesses posted videos of the cast driving down Broadway in a blue Mustang convertible while “Idol” crews filmed them, with Underwood at the wheel. According to iHeart, local radio station BIG98 also posted an Instagram Story on October 30 of the foursome hanging out at Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, before heading out to the car.

The Mustang may be the exact vehicle Underwood received when she won “Idol” in 2005. According to ScreenRant, during a 2023 appearance on “Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen,” Underwood told the host that she still owned the Mustang — given to her by Ford, which sponsored “American Idol” at the time — and occasionally still drove it around Nashville.

Filming auditions and scenes for season 23 in Nashville has likely been a breeze for both her and Bryan, since they both live in nearby Franklin. ABC has not released a premiere date for the new season, but it typically kicks off within days of the Super Bowl.