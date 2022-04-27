‘American Idol’ Viewers Slam 2 Season 20 Contestants

Some fans of ABC’s “American Idol” are unhappy with the way season 20 is playing out due to the twist of adding the Platinum Tickets to the audition process.

The Platinum Tickets were given out by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in each of the audition towns. There were three total, and they ended up going to Jay Copeland, HunterGirl, and Kenedi Anderson.

Anderson, who was widely regarded as a front-runner, has since quit the competition, so there are only two Platinum Ticket recipients left.

Some Fans Don’t Think the Platinum Ticket Winners Are Good

In a Reddit thread where fans shared their “unpopular” opinions about “American Idol” season 20, people talked about Jay and HunterGirl and whether or not they deserved their Platinum Tickets and their place in the competition.

In the original post, one fan wrote, “HunterGirl does nothing for me. I somewhat get the appeal, but I don’t even think she’s that good of an artist/singer?”

People went to the replies and generally agreed.

“Jay and Huntergirl are not platinum ticket artists and they’ve gotten progressively less compelling as the season has gone on,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I feel like they’re keeping Jay around because of the platinum ticket but he’s not that good.”

“Facts, I hate the platinum twist because it puts average people on a pedestal and makes them so polarizing, people either hate or love HunterGirl and Jay when in reality both of them are just average and not worthy of hype nor hate,” one reply reads.

One person said later in the thread that they “don’t understand why Jay is still there.”

“HunterGirl and Jay bore me,” another person wrote. “The judges should have given her non country songs to see what else she can do. But the producers will do everything in their power to save the platinum ticket recipients. That gimmick is dumb as hell.”

Some others simply said they think that HunterGirl should use her real name and not her stage name. Her real name is Hunter Wolkonowski.

Luke Bryan Thinks There Should Have Been More Platinum Tickets

In an interview with Parade.com, judge Luke Bryan opened up about the Platinum Ticket twist and what he really thinks of it.

“I think the Platinum Ticket has been a fun dynamic to the show,” he shared. “I think it was a great addition to the show. When you look at Jay, some of Jay’s song choices and his performances did fall off. But tonight, in my opinion, he had the best performance of the night.”

He was referring to the Monday, April 25 episode when Jay performed “Lilac Wine” and got great feedback.

Bryan said that he thought it may have been better if there were more Platinum Tickets available.

“I think maybe five would have been better,” he said. “But like I said, I thought it was a creative spin on the show. I think the reason why the show has made it 20 years is we’ve always been able to evolve with the times.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

