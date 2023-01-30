‘Idol’ Judge Announces Pregnancy

Pop star Meghan Trainor’s 2023 is off to an exciting start. Riding the wave of her latest hit song, “Made You Look,” the Grammy winner is currently a judge on “Australian Idol” alongside former “American Idol” judge Harry Connick Jr., and she announced this morning on the “TODAY Show” that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Joining the morning show via Zoom on January 30, 2023, to promote her new book for expectant moms, Trainor surprised them with the news by tucking ultrasound photos inside the book they had on set. Trainor’s husband, former “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara, jumped into the shot to hug and kiss her as the NBC News hosts shouted their congratulations.

Meghan Trainor Says Second Baby is ‘Coming This Summer’

Trainor’s announcement came after she dropped a huge clue about her pregnancy yesterday in a TikTok video that showed the reactions of friends and family to her news, though she didn’t reveal what the news was in her video.

Following her appearance on “TODAY,” she posted an Instagram photo of herself in blinged-out sunglasses, holding her sonogram photos and wrote, “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER”

Trainer, 29, and Sabara, 30, are already parents to son Riley, who turns two in February. In an interview with People magazine, she said this pregnancy gets her “halfway” to her goal of having a big family.

“I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

But in June 2021, Trainor opened up to “TODAY” about her “terrifying” delivery and early days with her firstborn, revealing that her son had “breathing issues” immediately after she had a cesarian section due to him being breech. She was barely able to see her baby before he was whisked to the NICU, where he was on a feeding tube for five days.

“It was just really frustrating not having an answer,” the singer said. “Not having answers for why my kid didn’t wake up for a week was very frustrating.”

Trainor later sought help from a therapist because she was having a difficult time dealing with the trauma of that experience. In October 2022, she told People that while she wanted to have another baby, she was worried.

“It’s scary going into another pregnancy being like, ‘Well, I hope that doesn’t happen again.’ Do I have to change up my whole life? I don’t know,” she said.

The singer-songwriter has channeled her experiences as a first-time mom into a new book called “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie,” which will be released in late April 2023.

Aussies Are Excited for Return of ‘Idol’ With Meghan Trainor

Music fans in Australia have been eagerly awaiting the January 30 return of “Australian Idol,” with Trainor as one of the judges. According to Refinery29, the “Idol” franchise is the most widely watched TV franchise in the world, with three billion viewers in over 150 countries.

There are 55 different versions of the show, but Australians haven’t had their own “Idol” since 2009. Its return had been announced in early 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

In the fall of 2022, Trainor and her fellow judges — former “American Idol” judge Harry Connick Jr., popular Aussie radio broadcaster Kyle Sandilands, and pop singer Amy Shark — traveled separately to meet with “Idol” hopefuls across the country, as seen in promos for the show, and then came back together to judge the initial auditions, which have just begun airing there.

Trainor will likely need to make the 14-hour commute back to Australia for the live shows, which That’s the Ticket says will begin on February 10.

Meanwhile, it’s taking two people to fill Ryan Seacrest’s shoes down under. The hosts are singer Ricki-Lee, who won “Australian Idol” 18 years ago, and Scott Tweedie, who was a host on E! News in New York for several years but has returned to his native Australia.