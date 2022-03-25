‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Her Husband at the Audition

When aspiring superstars show up to “American Idol” auditions, they’re hoping their lives will be forever changed.

That was certainly the case for 23-year-old Haley Slaton, in more ways than one. Not only did she receive a golden ticket to Hollywood, but she met her now-husband, Jordan Myles. Haley told The Gazette that she met Jordan at the Austin, Texas auditions in October 2021 and married him in December 2021.

“We got married pretty quick,” she told the outlet. “We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn’t thank him enough for that. We’re very in love, we’re very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience — to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with.”

Haley was nearly six months pregnant when she auditioned for Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. Her son, Jaelyn, was born in January. Haley’s audition aired during the March 20 episode of “American Idol.” According to The Gazette, her husband’s audition can be seen in an upcoming episode.

The Judges Weren’t Sure About Haley at First

At her audtion, Haley sang “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. Luke Bryan told her there were “some amateur moments” but also “some real moments” in her performance. Lionel Richie commented on the fact that being pregnant might hinder Haley’s ability to hold long notes. Perry confirmed that she’d had to take songs down a half step during her own pregnancy.

Perry then asked Haley to sing something else and told her to “fight for it,” as the judges had concerns about whether or not she was ready for “Idol.” Haley then won the judges over with her rendition of “One and Only” by Adele. When Haley sang the lyric, “come on give me the chance,” Perry cut her off, saying the judges were going to do exactly that.

Perry, Richie, and Bryan all voted for Haley to move forward to Hollywood week. Watch her audition here:





Haley Doesn’t Want Being a Mom to Stop Her from Following Her Dreams

Haley brought her mother Sarah to the auditions with her. She explained that when she was a kid, her mom was a single mother of three while going to college full time and holding down a full-time job. “She never gave up,” Haley said in the segment before her auditon. “She inspires me to be a good mother.”

Haley doesn’t think that being a mom means you should stop going after what you want. In fact, she thinks it will set a good example for her son that she followed her dreams.

“Just being a mom shouldn’t stop you from following your dreams. I just really want to do this for my son and give him a really good life and I really want to show him to never stop chasing his dreams in the future. Never give up on your dreams. Mommy went and chased hers, so,” Haley said.

