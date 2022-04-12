‘Idol’ Producer Breaks Silence on ‘Disappointing’ Kenedi Anderson Exit

Kenedi Anderson was one of three Platinum-Ticket winners on season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol.” She exited the competition for “personal reasons.”

Anderson, a 17-year-old singer from Virginia, sang “Applause” by Lady Gaga for her audition, and she earned a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the time.

Bryan called her the “biggest star” he’d ever seen on “American Idol.”

“I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited yet. You check every box, and a lot of all of them. Get ready to become your own hero,” Perry told her.

Richie said, “You don’t understand. We can stand here all day long and sing songs, but we are looking for the next thing in the music business… you have answered our prayers.”

Many considered Anderson a front-runner since early on in the competition.

The ‘American Idol’ Producer Was ‘Disappointed’ With Anderson’s Exit

“American Idol” producer Freemantle Media sent a statement about the exit to People.

“We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next ‘American Idol,'” the statement reads. Anderson’s performance of Christina Perri’s song “Human” still aired during the Top 24 performance show, and many people loved it. “Your performance on tonight’s show was absolutely incredible!” one person wrote in an Instagram comment.

Fans had been speculating about Anderson’s leaving the competition for weeks. After the Hollywood Duet challenge episode aired on April 3, 2022, some fans noticed that the contestant’s duet was missing from both social media and YouTube, leaving them to think that one of the contestants may have quit or been asked to leave “American Idol.”

Fans were still upset when she officially left the competition, as they thought she was one of the front-runners to win.

“Um… so why did my real life Barbie Ms. Kenedi drop out!?” one person tweeted. “She had such a beautiful voice and was one of my top faves.”

Another person tweeted, “I’m sad that you just withdrew from #AmericanIdol, Kenedi. But your performance in Hawaii was great!!! Still, you’re a great singer and you should get a recording contract in the future!!!”

Anderson Said Leaving ‘American Idol’ Was Hard

Anderson took to Instagram to announce that she left the show.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol,’” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who have supported me.”

She added, “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what i love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Anderson’s exit means that only one person out of the 11 who competed on April 11, 2022 will be eliminated from the competition on the three-hour Sunday, April 17 episode of the show.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

