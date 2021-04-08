Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Dies At 38

Quindon Tarver, a singer who appeared on two seasons of American Idol, has died at age 38.

The singer died in a car crash in Dallas, Texas, last Friday, April 2. According to People, Tarver was a child star who was a choirboy in Baz Luhrmann’s remake of the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Tarver’s uncle, Willie Tarver, shared, “[Quindon] had an accident- all we know is he had a wreck, crashed into a wall somewhere on George Bush [Turnpike]. That’s all the information I have.”

Tarver competed on Seasons two and seven of American Idol.

He Appeared In Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’ Video

Quindon Tarver – Stand Our GroundAfter a year of my 1st cousin Darius Tarvers death we are still fighting for justice. We must end police brutality & we will Stand Our Ground!!! 2021-01-22T21:37:58Z

Tarver was part of the music video for Madonna’s song, Like a Prayer, according to The Daily Beast.

Another uncle, Kevin Tarver, shared with the outlet, “It’s kind of tragic—I actually lost my son in January to police brutality. This last release Quindon put out, ‘Stand Our Ground,’ was on behalf of my son.” ‘Stand Our Ground’ can be watched above.

Kevin Tarver continued, “He was a loving nephew, he loved everybody, believed in being straightforward. He loved music since he was young, and singing eventually took him all around the world. That was his passion.”

Baz Luhrmann Shared a Tribute on Instagram

On Wednesday, director Baz Luhrmann shared a tribute to Tarver on Instagram, writing, “A beautiful soul has passed, my thoughts are with Quindon Tarver’s family and loved ones.”

In 2017, when the singer sat down with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, he said that he was working in the insurance industry at the time. “I make sure that all the data on the policies are correct.”

Talking about his musical upbringing, he said, “I started singing when I was four. I started singing in my grandfather’s church. He was the pastor. I kinda just took it and ran with it. It was something that I really liked and I began to love it and began to do connect with it. I kinda just took it and ran with it. It was something that I really liked and I began to love it and began to do connect with it.”

Tarver explained that when he was 12, he scored a major record deal. He was in LA, recording his second album when he was contacted about being part of Luhrmann’s film.

“The lady that I auditioned for at Hollywood Records was now a part of the music department at 20th Century Fox. I guess the word had gotten to her that I had signed with Virgin, so she reached out to them because they were looking for someone to sing those songs for the movie.”

He concluded his interview with the outlet by saying, “… I realize the reason I went through it was so that I could be that beacon of hope to other people that have gone through those types of things. I was used to help people, let them know that they can overcome. Because, if I can do it, so can you.”

