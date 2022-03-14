‘American Idol’ Fans ‘Demand Justice’ for Snubbed Contestant

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” is underway, with audition episodes airing each Sunday leading up to the next round of the competition.

Along with the auditions of people who made it through to Hollywood Week, the show airs some auditions from contestants who don’t get “yes” votes from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

One of those contestants was singer Rachel Chiu, and now fans are demanding justice for the performer.

Chiu Imitated a Trumpet With Her Voice

During her audition, Chiu imitated a trumpet with her voice. She also does this in other videos that she has released on TikTok, where she has 2.1 million likes and 500,000 followers.

She did not make it through to the next round of competition on “American Idol,” and some fans are upset about it. After her audition aired, some fans took to Reddit to talk about how they wished she’d gotten through.

“Demanding justice for trumpet girl immediately,” one person wrote on the live thread about the show.

Another person wrote, “Have they never heard anyone do mouth trumpet before? She got robbed.”

“I don’t know what it says about me that I was more impressed with the trumpet singer than the vast majority of the other auditions,” another person commented.

Fans Want 'Justice' for Chiu





Dream A Little Dream of Me – Doris Day (tiktok cover by Rachel Chiu) Hi! I posted the shorter version on tiktok. Here’s the longer version that I had to cut. I’ll post an actual version of it soon! Hope you guys like it!!! 2021-08-13T20:48:57Z

Other fans simply called for justice for the singer.

“Justice for trumpet girl,” one person wrote.

After a later performance, one person wrote, “He gets all judges to give min a standing ovation yet Toniya and trumpet girl couldn’t even get Golden Tickets?”

In a separate Reddit thread, fans asked about the singer and wanted to know more about her.

“I actually thought her voice was really beautiful and as a trumpet player myself I was also amazed with her extra talent,” one person wrote. “I didn’t like them lampooning her as part of the ‘freak show’ section when she is clearly able to hold a tune. Even if that talent is unusual.”

One person replied with her details, then added, “give me justice for trumpet girl or give me death.”

Another wrote, “Yeah I thought it was weird they let her go just because of that. Like, yes, she probably should have saved the noise for outside of her song, but her voice wasn’t necessarily bad.”

Chiu announced that she’d be auditioning for “American Idol” on December 30, 2021.

“I’m so excited to share with you guys that I auditioned for @americanidol’s 20th season!!!” she wrote. “Never in a million years would I have dreamt of having the opportunity to sing for @katyperry @lukebryan, and @lionelrichie (I’m still in shock).”

She added, “I’m so thankful for the new friends I’ve met on this trip and for all my friends back home who have endlessly supported me. Tune in February 2022 on @abcnetwork to see what Katy, Lionel, and Luke had to say about my audition!”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

