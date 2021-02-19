Simon Cowell Gets Advice From Former Idol Judge After Spinal Injury

Randy Jackson is opening up about how he empathizes with Simon Cowell when it comes to the issues he’s faced with his back.

In a recent interview with ET, Jackson shared, “I also had spine surgery a year and a half or so ago, so it’s funny both he and I are having all these back pains. But he’s doing great. He’s really doing great.”

Due to his back surgery, Cowell had to miss the latter half of the latest season of America’s Got Talent.

What’s the story? What happened to Simon, and to Randy as well?

Here’s what you need to know:

Cowell Broke His Back in Several Places

Cowell broke his back in a number of places last August while testing out an electric bike. As a previous Heavy article pointed out, Cowell was quarantining in Los Angeles with his girlfriend and their son when he decided to test the bike in his home’s courtyard.

On August 9, a rep told Hollywood Life, “Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine.”

According to Page Six, he underwent a six-hour surgery and “narrowly missed severing his spinal cord.”

Jackson told ET, “I kid him,” Jackson said. “I say, ‘Look, we’re getting a little bit older, we’re 36 now, internally, but we ain’t 30 no more dawg. We gotta like respect the body, yo!'”

Jackson, himself, has made it clear that he has come to respect his body more and more. Over the course of his weight loss journey, ET Online reported that Jackson lost 114 pounds. According to the outlet, he also rejoined the rock group Journey. He says of his experience with the band, “No more leather, no more pleather. No more with the whole hairdo. I gotta change it up now.”

“I just went through a food divorce and I stopped emotional eating,” Jackson said. “I was just trying to get healthy because I developed Type 2 diabetes and I had to. So I’m happy that I did, and I’m happy that it inspires people.”

Simon Cowell’s Weight Loss

Cowell, himself, has lost over 20 pounds.

On February 15, the Daily Mail snapped photos of Cowell showing off his slim figure while taking a walk in London.

Page Six reported that Cowell is not only having “daily physio sessions,” but he is walking 10,000 steps a day in order to maintain his lean physique.

When his Britain’s Got Talent co-star, Amanda Holden, spoke to Page Six recently, she shared, “His will and determination to get himself better is inspiring.”

Simon’s ex, Sinitta, echoed these sentiments and told The Sun, “Simon has worked hard at his recovery and told me he’s walking 10,000 steps a day that’s around five miles – way more than he was before the accident… Simon has really looked after himself. Lauren and his team have taken great care of him and he’s being sensible.”

