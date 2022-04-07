Original ‘American Idol’ Judge Criticizes Current Cast: ‘They’re Too Nice’

Season 20 of “American Idol” is well underway, with the top 24 contestants being announced and live voting set to begin on April 10, 2022.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have been in charge of deciding which contestants move forward until this point in the competition. They joined the long line of “American Idol” judges when the show was picked up by ABC after being canceled by FOX.

When the show debuted, the judges were Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul. Jackson has since opened up about the current judges, saying that he believes they could be tougher on the competitors.

Jackson Thinks the Judges Are 'Too Nice'





During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Jackson talked about what it was like when he was on the show and what he thinks about it now.

“Now I think thye’re all too nice,” he told the outlet. “This is a tough, hard, mean, give-zero-Fs business. Being honest with someone – if you’re terrible, you’re terrible. Wouldn’t you want to know that? Maybe me saying you’re terrible is going to help you get your thing together. Maybe you’re gonna go back to the drawing board, like, ‘No, I’m gonna defeat the Dawg! I’m coming back. I’m coming back to get you, Dawg!'”

He added, “One of the things I don’t like today is there’s very littel truth being told on these shows. I say all the time in interviews, the thing that helped me the most [when I was starting out] was the nos p the people that didn’t like me.”

Jackson told the outlet that one of the reasons that the judging is not as harsh on “American Idol” and “The Voice” as it used to be on “American Idol” is that they are all judged by stars. The current panel for “The Voice” is Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Both Cowell and Jackson worked with record labels, and they were trained to find talent to cultivate.

“The problem with that is, no pop star wants to be mean or wants to be that honest with any contestant,” he said.

Jackson also opened up about that first judging panel and what it was like to work alongside Cowell and Abdul, and what it was like crowning Kelly Clarkson as the first winner of “American Idol.” He knew that the show was a hit during the season 1 finale.

“Simon and I looked at each other and we go like, ‘You know what? This is really gonna work.’… I don’t know how magically it came together, but we really didn’t know if it was really going to work,” he shared. “And anybody that says they knew is lying.”

Jackson May Appear on 'American Idol' Season 20





During a guest segment on Ryan Seacrest’s show, “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” Jackson made it sound as though he would be appearing on an upcoming episode of “American Idol.”

“Let’s text… I wanna see ya,” Seacrest said after mentioning an “American Idol” reunion.

Jackson stated, “I think I’m seeing you soon actually… maybe next Monday night.”

“Oh…cat’s out of the bag,” Seacrest shared. “He knows more about what I’m hosting than what I do.”

It’s possible they were referring to a live episode of “American Idol,” but it’s also possible that Jackson will be part of the 20th birthday celebration for “American Idol,” which is set to air in early May 2022.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

