Would Randy Jackson & Paula Abdul Return to ‘American Idol’?

Both Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson made up part of the judging panel on original seasons of American Idol alongside Simon Cowell. Both stars recently spoke to Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show and addressed whether or not they would return to Idol in the future.

Abdul and Jackson spent years on the judging panel of American Idol before leaving nearly a decade into the show’s tenure; they’ve both moved on and are currently working on other projects.

Abdul is currently a panelist on The Masked Dancer, which is a spin-off from The Masked Singer, and Jackson recently began his new hosting job on Name That Tune, a game show where people have to name songs as they play in order to win prizes.

Overall, American Idol has aired 18 seasons including the three seasons that aired after being rebooted by ABC with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The only cast member who has been with the show since the beginning is host Ryan Seacrest.

Abdul and Jackson Would Return to Idol if One Thing Happened

Kelly Clarkson won season one of American Idol, so she had a little bit of expertise and history with both Jackson and Abdul as they went into their interview. The three American Idol alumns talked to the duo about the time they spent on the show and what it might take to bring them back years after they originally left.

“I would only do it if Paula and Simon and Seacrest were still there,” Jackson said before adding that he would want Clarkson be a part of the show as well. “We all need to go back, KC, come on man.”

Abdul had just about the same set of things that would bring her back to the judge’s table on Idol.

“If we all came back together that would be the only way to come back,” she said, adding that Cowell would be there to bug “the crap” out of her with his British accent.

Clarkson added, “Yeah, I don’t think you could recreate that kind of chemistry with anybody else.”

Both Stars Believe the Show Has Changed

Jackson said that the whole first season was so “authentic” and Clarkson added to that, not saying that the show is bad now, but it’s a very different show than it used to be.

“I think those first few seasons, no one really knew, so the show was just being what it was, you know what I mean? It wasn’t trying to be something else,” Jackson added to the discussion.

When asked if they would pick Seacrest or Cowell to quarantine with, neither Jackson nor Abdul wanted to answer the question.

Seacrest is still hosting the show. He’s the only original cast member left, as the newer judges are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. They’re joined each season by in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

American Idol returns to ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

