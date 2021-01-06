Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Shows off Extreme Weight Loss

Randy Jackson spoke about his weight loss journey to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on January 4, stating that while the struggle to shed pounds hasn’t been easy, he feels better than ever.

“You look so in shape. You look amazing. How are you feeling?” Kotb asked.

“I started on this health regimen many years ago while I was on ‘(American) Idol; I think (it was the) second season… Lost a ton of weight, started gaining it back, then went on my own journey to try and discover ‘How do I keep it off? What do I do?'” Jackson responded.

The music mogul further explained that he underwent gastric bypass in 2003, but gained the weight back over time. In 2008, when he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which he called “both a blessing and a curse”.

“It’s a curse to be saddled with a disease that’s life-threatening and that you can’t completely get rid of (though you can certainly manage it). But it’s a blessing to get that huge wake-up call,” he wrote in his book, “Body With Soul.”

He Lost 114 Pounds

According to a January 2020 People article, Jackson lost 114 pounds over the course of his weight loss journey.

Speaking to People, he said, “For a long time you see me on TV and people have noticed me in the past and I was struggling with my weight, then I finally got it off by using some pretty drastic measures.”

He Is the Co-Founder of Unify Health Labs

Jackson is the co-founder of Unify Health Labs, a holistic approach to weight loss.

The company’s website reads, “Our products are backed by extensive scientific research, and our team includes women and men dedicated to help transforming and improving the health and lives of all our customers.”

One item the company offers is a Multi GI vitamin that is a blend of prebiotics and probiotics. “The potent ingredients in these blends promote healthy digestion, and a strong, healthy gut lining.”

In his interview with People, Jackson shared of Unify that the products help “other people in their journey to get healthy — while sparing them the long confusing search I went through.”

“This is me sort of giving back,” he added. “Something that’s a simple solution because all of us probably have 50 bottles on the counter or 50 bottles in the bathroom of different vitamins and things that we take. The root causes of these certain diseases and trying to get your best health, it all starts in the gut. Gut health is really best health.”

Jackson is continuing his health spree by adding even more to his already-busy schedule. January 6 marks the premiere of Fox’s new game show, Name That Tune, in which Jackson will play the bandleader.

The show will be hosted by Jane Krakowski.

Jackson recently said of the fun, rebooted series in an interview with The Wrap, “You’ll see it when you’re watching the show, people are singing the lyrics in their own head to themselves, hoping the the title comes out. But the tough part about the show is you’ve got to name the title correctly, exactly. It can’t be a roundabout, adding a word here. It’s got to be the exact title or it’s wrong.”

