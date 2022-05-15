ABC Makes a Decision About ‘American Idol’ Season 21

Ahead of the 2022 Upfronts presentation in New York, which is when networks roll out their new shows and usually their fall broadcasting schedules, ABC has made a decision on all of its scripted and unscripted shows. Read on to find out what is happening with “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Shark Tank” and more.

ABC Renewed 5 Unscripted Shows

ABC has renewed five of its unscripted shows — “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “America’s Funniest Videos,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Shark Tank,” according to a press release from the network. The network called special attention to “American Idol’s” ratings success, saying that the singing competijtion series is ABC’s No. 1 show this season in total viewers. It is also up 15 percent over season 19 in the important adult 18-49 demographic after 35 days of multiplaform viewing.

The recent Disney Night of “American Idol,” which aired on Sunday, May 1, tied for the show’s three-year high in total viewers and the show’s most-watched telecast of the season with just over 8 million viewers, according to the ABC press release. “American Idol” was also the top program of the night among all of broadcast networks in the adults 18-49 demo and the top program in total viewers.

When “American Idol” returns, it will be the show’s sixth season on ABC and its 21st season overall since it debuted on FOX in the summer of 2002. “The Bachelor” earned its 27th season, “America’s Funniest Videos” returns for its 33rd season, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” comes back for its third season and “Shark Tank” is coming back for its 14th season, plus “Shark Tank” will air its first ever live episode when the show returns in the fall.

“Bachelor in Paradise” and “Judge Steve Harvey” were both previously renewed on ABC, but “Cark Sharks,” “The Hustler,” “Match Game” and “Celebrity Dating Game” were all canceled by the network.

“Dancing With the Stars” was renewed for its 31st and 32nd seasons, but it is moving to Disney Plus.

As far as what the “American Idol” cast will look like, there was no announcement made yet as to the return of host Ryan Seacrest or judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

ABC Renewed Most of Its Scripted Shows As Well

ABC has also handed out renewals to most of its scripted fare — “Big Sky” is coming back for its third season and “A Million Little Things” and “The Conners” are both getting a fifth season. Comedies “Home Economics” and “The Wonder Years” are also coming back, the third season for the former and the second season for the latter.

“Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Rookie” and “Station 19” had also all previously received renewals. “Queens” and “Promised Land” both were canceled after just one season on the network, and “Black-ish” finished its eight-season run in 2022.

The Disney/ABC Upfronts day is Tuesday, May 17 where advertisers will be shown the trailers for any new shows ABC has picked up and the fall and possily midseason schedules will be announced.

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

