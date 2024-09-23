Ryan Seacrest Received 10-Word Piece of Advice From Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest is the new host of “Wheel of Fortune” following Pat Sajak’s retirement. Before his very first show, Seacrest received some sound advice from longtime tile turner, Vanna White.

“She said, ‘Just go out there and have fun and be yourself,'” Seacrest told People magazine.

“The good thing about this game show is that you get to be yourself. It has a little looseness to it,” he added. Seacrest continued, “It doesn’t have to be so strict and so formatted. It has those moments of real life and humanity.”

Seacrest also said that doing the show with White made for a pretty easy transition. The two have “known each other for two decades,” though they haven’t worked together in such a capacity until recently.

“We’re friends, which has made it really, really nice and comfortable,” Seacrest admitted.

Ryan Seacrest Documented His First Day on Set

Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023. A couple of weeks later, Seacrest was announced as his replacement.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest captioned an Instagram post following the news.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he continued, adding, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Seacrest took over as “Wheel of Fortune” host over the summer, officially filming his first episode in July 2024.

“A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement,” he captioned an Instagram post on July 16.

Fans Reacted to Ryan Seacrest’s First Week as Host

After his first week as the new “Wheel of Fortune” host, Seacrest seemed to win over long-time fans of the show, perhaps taking White’s advice to heart.

“This week has been a dream, and it’s just the beginning! Thanks for the warm welcome,” he captioned an Instagram post on September 13. Fans took to the comments section to let Seacrest know that he did a good job.

“Ryan you are a natural with everything you do and now you added Wheel of Fortune . You did amazing. You had tough shoes to fill but of course for you it’s easy. Best of luck to you always and God continue to bless you. You are one of a kind! Enjoy,” one person wrote.

“I LOVE THIS POST!! I’ve watched all week and will continue as I have for many years. YOU ARE A NATURAL RYAN!! It’s like you & Vanna have been working together for years,” someone else said.

“We’re loving your wit, cheer and humour. You have brought a lift to the show and Vanna is glowing,” a third comment read.

“You are such a natural at this job. I am so impressed how well you’re doing, I mean I didn’t doubt it but you are blowing the expectations out of the water. Keep up the good work and have fun,” a fourth Instagram user added.

