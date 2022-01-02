Ryan Seacrest Slammed for Betty White Controversy

Ryan Seacrest is getting backlash from Betty White fans. During his New Year’s Eve show, Seacrest waited for over an hour before mentioning White’s passing.

On Twitter, one angry person tagged Seacrest and wrote, “I have lost all respect for you tonight, 25 minutes into your party and not ONE mention of the passing of Betty White. Will have to suffer through listening to Blubbering Biden and listening to Mariah Carey from 2018 and Taylor Swift but not moment of silence for BW.”

Another person wrote, “Not a mention,” which a crying face emoji, and a third added, “Rockin Eve should show a segment at 11:50 pm on the notable people that left us in 2021, with the song Smile by Josh Groban being played and Betty White being shown last,” per The Sun.

Seacrest did eventually mention White’s passing, saying she will be “missed by so many” during a video tribute of the 50th anniversary of the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Show.

TMZ was the first to report White’s passing on the afternoon of December 31, 2021.

A source subsequently told the outlet that White is believed to have died naturally. The outlet wrote, “Emergency responders, including police, showed up at her home Friday morning as a standard procedure. As we told you back in 2020, Betty rarely left her home once the COVID-19 pandemic began.”

White was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022.

As dedicated fans are well aware, White rose to fame playing Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. She also played Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” which soon gave way to “The Betty White Show.”

Fans Mourn Betty White’s Loss

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned White’s loss after news of her death surfaced.

Ryan Reynolds wrote on Twitter, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin echoed those sentiments in her own Tweet, writing, “She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise, and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White.”

And speaking to People on December 31, Sandra Bullock, who starred alongside White in the hit film “The Proposal,” said, “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”

Robert Redford told Entertainment Tonight, per The Huffington Post, “Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me… I had a crush on her too!”

Longtime fan Pee-wee Herman wrote, “I loved Betty White so much! I can’t find the words! To call her an icon doesn’t even scratch the surface! On top of her blinding talent and being one of the funniest people to ever work in comedy, she was enormously sweet and nice.”