‘You Are a Thief’: Ryan Seacrest Admits to Taking Someone’s UberEats

Many people with COVID-19 have reported a loss of taste or smell, but Ryan Seacrest enjoyed plenty of food while in quarantine.

The “American Idol” host recently recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 after managing to avoid it for two-and-a-half years, and he shared a quarantine update to Instagram.

“My days in quarantine. Thank you to everyone who sent soups, sardines, and get well wishes,” the host wrote. The “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” account reposted his photos with the caption, “Just here to share one of @ryanseacrest’s comfort foods is sardines,” and fans had mixed reactions to this unique craving, with one fan commenting “Eeeewwwwww lol!”

Soup and sardines weren’t all Ryan Seacrest ate while recovering from COVID-19. The host revealed on his radio show that he accidentally stole somebody else’s Chinese food delivery. Read more on this below.

Ryan Seacrest Took Somebody Else’s Chinese Food

“So an UberEats delivery came to my door, and it said ‘Ryan’ on the ticket. And I thought it was a gift because people were sending me soup [while I recovered],” Seacrest shared on his radio show, “so I got Chinese food delivered, and I never order Chinese food.”

The host goes on to explain that he just assumed the Chinese food was a gift to celebrate his recent negative COVID-19 test and decided to eat it, still unsure of exactly who sent it to him.

“Then I looked at the ticket, and it wasn’t me, Ryan. It was Ryan, someone else, on the ticket. So I opened up the stuff, and I had one potsticker.”

Seacrest laughs with his cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie, over his faux pas. He mentions that the Uber driver, who was “great”, returned and Seacrest was able to return all unopened and untouched items.

“You ate somebody else’s food? You are a thief!” Ryan’s cohosts chastised him for not checking the ticket more carefully before diving into the Chinese food.

Ryan Seacrest Asks Fans to Help Pick Quarantine Binge Watches

When Seacrest first announced his COVID diagnosis, he reached out to fans on Twitter for help deciding how to pass the time in quarantine, writing, “I’ll be in be watching tv this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)”

Lots of fans recommended “Somebody Feed Phil” on Netflix, with other suggestions including Hulu’s “The Bear”, and Netflix’s “Chef’s Table”.

Seacrest checked in on his binge-watching during the October 14 episode of his radio show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest”. The only “foodie show” the host mentioned checking out was “Chef’s Table: Pizza” on Netflix. Aside from that, but the host had some complaints about other suggestions he was given.

“You know what I realized, is that every streaming scripted series that anyone’s told me to watch? You can’t watch in the daylight. I can’t see what’s happening on the screen, everything’s so dark!” Seacrest said, though he was able to watch HBO’s “The Staircase” and “Escape From Kabul”.

Luckily for Seacrest, now that he has recovered he is able to go back to watching these series at night.

