Is Ryan Seacrest Still Dating Aubrey Paige?

Longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest was first spotted with his reported girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky in May 2021.

The Daily Mail published photos of 46-year-old Seacrest and 24-year-old Petcosky arriving in the Hamptons via helicopter on Memorial Day Weekend. Us Weekly reported that the pair was “very happy together and doing great” but “keeping their relationship very private.”

Are Seacrest and Petcosky still together? New photos obtained by The Daily Mail prove that the couple is still going strong. The pair was spotted on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in October, walking down the street dressed in workout clothes.

Petcosky’s Instagram profile is private, but she has over 50,000 followers. Select Model Management has photos of Petcosky on its website. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly, “Ryan has met Aubrey’s family. They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

Seacrest Has Dated Models in the Past

Before Petcosky, Seacrest dated 29-year-old model, chef, and social media influencer Shayna Taylor on and off from 2013 to 2020.

In 2017, PEOPLE reported that Taylor had moved into Seacrest’s Manhattan apartment. In 2018, Seacrest told PEOPLE, “Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well, but I’ve always tried to put life into a master schedule with deadlines, and I don’t want to do that (with Shayna). We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow.”

After breaking up and getting back together in 2014 and 2019, Seacrest and Taylor called it off for good in 2020. A representative for Seacrest told PEOPLE, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Was Seacrest Hesitant to Commit to Taylor?

After their 2019 breakup, a source told PEOPLE that “after three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship. It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”

According to PEOPLE, Seacrest wished Taylor a happy anniversary in an episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” noting that it was only their third year anniversary due to some breakups in between. Seacrest’s Kelly Ripa kindly told him that relationships can be a roller coaster.

“You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the roller coaster and go, ‘Look, there we are'”, Seacrest said, adding, “It’s all definitely upside down loops. It’s no Thunder Mountain, it’s definitely the Mind Bender.”

Seacrest’s Other Dating History

Before Taylor, Seacrest dated 33-year-old actress Julianne Hough for nearly two years before the pair broke up in 2013. A friend of Hough’s told Us Weekly at the time that Seacrest’s workaholic tendencies contributed to the breakup. “Dude works all the time,” the source said of Seacrest. “He never sleeps.”

In an Instagram Live conversation with influencer Valeria Lipovetsky, Hough alluded to the period of her life following her split from Seacrest.

“It was 2013 and I had just got out of a relationship that was very high profile,” Hough said (she and Seacrest broke up in 2013). “I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house. My life was pretty different from where I grew up.”

“I had just got out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself,” Hough explained. “I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it, like, I didn’t earn that, so now I need to go and create that for myself.”

