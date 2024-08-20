Ryan Seacrest’s Ex-Girlfriend Seriously Injured: Lawsuit

Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend, Shana Wall, was seriously injured on an American Airlines flight on May 1.

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Wall swallowed shards of plastic in a beverage that she was served on a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Rome, Italy.

Wall filed a lawsuit against American Airlines in New York on Monday, August 19.

“SHANA WALL was served a drink in a glass containing broken plastic and shards causing Plaintiff to ingest same resulting in serve injury to her throat, esophagus, vocal chords and digestive system,” the court documents read, in part. “Defendant had actual and/or constructive notice of the dangerous and unsafe conditions which caused Plaintiff SHANA WALL to sustain the above injuries.”

According to her IMDb page, Wall has done some acting over the years. She had very small roles in “Entourage” and “Bulldog.” More recently, she competed on season 12 of “The Amazing Race.”

Wall dated Seacrest from 2003 through 2005, according to Us Weekly.

Shana Wall Is Seeking Unspecified Damages From American Airlines

In her lawsuit, Wall claims that the incident caused her “to be sick, sore, lame and disabled.”

She is seeking unspecified damages, but noted that the result of the plastic in her cup caused her to become “incapacitated from the duties of her occupation, sustaining wage and economic loss.” She also noted a loss of “enjoyment of life.”

Wall says that she has “incurred, and will in the future continue to incur, expenses for the treatment of her injuries.” She also will require “additional medical care and treatment as a result of her personal injuries.”

At the time of this writing, American Airlines had not responded to the lawsuit.

Shana Wall Shared Posts From Her Trip to Italy on Instagram

Despite the incident on the flight to Italy, Wall seemed to have a great time. She shared a few posts from the trip on her Instagram feed.

On May 16, for example, she posted some photos from her time at La Cantina Vineria con Cucina. Two days later, she shared some pictures from Vigna Rionda, a winery where Barolo wines are made.

“Finding a rational explanation for what makes Vigna Rionda such a special Barolo is impossible. What are the characteristics of Vigna Rionda? Which microelements, which soil composition, which inclination of the ridge give the wine its unique expression? There is no single answer, the mystery is part of the magic of this Barolo,” the vineyard’s official website reads, in part.

Over the next couple of days, Wall shared at least one other photo. She did not, however, post about the incident on American Airlines on her Instagram feed.

“Alba nights! Beautiful vertical #BriccoRocche ##Barolo 1982, 1986 & 1990. The ‘86 was the table favorite. Ever-changing in the glass. Quite a beauty! What a night ! #Peimonte #Alba,” read her caption from May 18.

