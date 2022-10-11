Ryan Seacrest Gives Health Update to Concerned Fans

Fans have noticed that Ryan Seacrest has been inexplicably missing from his TV morning show, “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” and there’s been no sign of him in leaked photos of the “American Idol” cast filming in New Orleans the last couple of days. Now the reason for his absence is clear: the star has tested positive for COVID for the first time since the pandemic began.

Ryan Seacrest Updates Fans on Health Via Social Media

Seacrest reunited with the “American Idol” judges to kick off season 21 in Las Vegas on September 23, 2022. But in leaked photos and videos from auditions taking place in New Orleans over the past several days, including a marching band and cheering crowds for the judges in Jackson Square on October 10, there was no sign of Seacrest.

It’s not known if Seacrest was scheduled to be in New Orleans, but he is typically on-hand for “judge city” auditions, filming interviews with contestants and getting their post-audition reactions. But on October 11, 2022, Seacrest informed fans via Twitter and on his Instagram Stories that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is sequestered at home.

“I don’t know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I’m currently in quarantine,” he wrote. “While I’m feeling the usual symptoms, I hope make a quick recovery.”

Known as one of the busiest men in show business between his morning TV show, “American Idol” gig, and his daily radio show, downtime may not come easily to Seacrest. In fact, he asked fans what shows he should watch while he’s sequestered at home.

He wrote, “I’ll be in bed watching TV this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!).”

On October 11, fans suspected something was amiss when Kelly Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, was announced at the last minute as her guest co-host on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” The show’s Instagram feed posted the news that morning, and at the time of publication, had still not revealed who would co-host on October 12.

Fans Send Well-Wishes & Recommendations for Quarantine Bingeing

Fans took to social media to wish Seacrest well and, as requested, offered up their ideas for shows to keep him entertained while he rests. Several suggested he watch his own programs, including one person who recommended reruns of the first few “Idol” seasons.

Among the food shows people frequently recommended were “The Bear” on Hulu, “Chef’s Table” and “Somebody Feed Phil” on Netflix, “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” on CNN, and Lisa Ling’s “Take Out” on HBO Max.

Multiple fans wrote on Twitter that they, too, had just been diagnosed with COVID.

One commented, “I hope you feel better. I tested positive last week for Covid as well. Feeling much better after a few days of rest.”

On October 10, NBC News reported that although there’s a “downward trend” in COVID cases, tens of thousands of Americans are still being diagnosed every day, which is further complicated by flu cases already rising in parts of the U.S. Hospitals are anticipating a stressful fall and winter, as cases of both COVID and influenza are expected to rise as they continue to deal with staffing shortages.