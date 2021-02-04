Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving This Job After 14 Years

On Thursday, Ryan Seacrest announced that he will no longer be hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

The producer and talk show host dropped the bombshell on Instagram, writing, “After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures. I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

A number of friends and celebrities chimed in to offer their congratulations to Seacrest. Lucy Hale wrote, “Legendary ICON”, while Chris Harrison wrote, “Congratulations on an amazing run my friend.”

In a statement obtained by Yahoo.com, the network wrote, “E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front-row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family.”

Seacrest Has Co-Hosted ‘Live’ Since 2007

Seacrest started co-hosting E!’s Live in 2007. Over the years, he has interviewed hundreds of celebrities on red carpets at the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes.

Yahoo.com adds that the E!’s first Live from the Red Carpet 2021 show will air Sunday, February 28, at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

Where Is Seacrest Going?

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is: where is Seacrest headed?

It’s unclear exactly what new “adventures” Seacrest was talking about in his Instagram post, but we do know that he’s one of the busiest entertainers in Hollywood.

Not only does Seacrest work as a co-host and executive producer on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, but he is also the co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. As if that weren’t enough, he’s the host of radio’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Devoted fans may also know that Seacrest is one of the creative minds behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is soon coming to an end. Fortunately, it’s not the end of the Kardashians– they signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” for Hulu. And according to Seacrest, they aren’t even close to running out of ideas.

In a recent interview with People, the producer shared, “I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that’s what they got for 20 seasons.”

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what Seacrest’s next “adventure” is, but one thing is for sure: fans will be eagerly awaiting any form of an announcement from the 46-year-old.

