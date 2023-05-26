Ryan Seacrest Gives Lengthy Response to Question About Having Kids

Longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest isn’t sure if he’ll have kids, but he left the door open to the possibility during an interview with E! News.

Earlier in May, his Seacrest Studios in Children’s Hospital of Orange Country celebrated its 10th anniversary. The “American Idol” mainstay brought to life the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization, to install media centers within pediatric hospitals for patients, giving them the opportunity to play, perform and create while in care.

The outlet spoke with Seacrest at the California hospital. And the 48-year-old star was asked about having children of his own.

“Well, I’m trying to get feedback on how I would do,” Seacrest said. “Spending time with these kids and spending time with my niece is definitely something that I love. You know, I have a very close family, a very tight family, so I love family. So, I guess we’ll see.”

Seacrest Has Remained Unmarried, Is Dating Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky

Although Seacrest has never been married, he’s been dating Aubrey Paige Petcosky since June 2021. The model, who goes by Aubrey Paige, took to Instagram on April 14 to post a photo of herself and Seacrest golfing while also sharing her excitement for Seacrest’s “next chapter.” That day marked his last appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the syndicated morning talk show he co-hosted alongside Kelly Ripa, which ran since 2017.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man,” Paige wrote. “You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life.

“May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe.”

Ripa, who has filled a “Live” chair since 2001, now hosts the staple with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Seacrest appeared on the May 18 episode of “Live With Kelly and Mark” to promote the “American Idol” season 21 finale, which aired on May 21 and saw Iam Tongi earn the crown.

Seacrest Has Installed 12 Studios in Pediatric Centers Across the United States

Seacrest founded the organization alongside his parents and sister, and their first Seacrest Studios was built in Atlanta Georgia, Seacrest’s hometown, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in 2010. The non-profit has installed 12 Seacrest Studios across the United States, with the most recent being at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in May. According to ABC 7 News, Seacrest is planning to bring his 13th studio to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York City, New York, later in 2023.

In a note on the Ryan Seacrest Foundation website, the “American Idol” host explained his reasoning for building Seacrest Studios.

“Over the years, I’ve visited numerous pediatric hospitals that have the weighty task of caring for children facing serious illness or injury and I’ve always been amazed by the courage of the children and the families I meet,” it reads. “During these visits, I also learned that the patients were wanting more things to do to distract and entertain them during their hospital stays.

“This feedback really stuck with me and I told my family over dinner one evening that I wanted to create a foundation that would provide a positive distraction to hospitalized kids through the two things I know best: Radio and Television.”