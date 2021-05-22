Ryan Seacrest Weighs in on ‘American Idol’ Season 19 Winner Predictions

Ryan Seacrest, long-time host of ABC’s “American Idol,” usually stays objective when it comes to who he thinks will win the season, and that didn’t change in a recent interview ahead of the season 19 finale.

The “American Idol” season 19 finale will air on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be live coast-to-coast. Seacrest will host the show and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will judge performances while the event airs.

The remaining contestants are Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Each of the three has unique voices and fanbases. Ryan Seacrest had some thoughts about what the final vote might look like, according to ABC Audio.

Seacrest Thinks The Vote Will Be Close

Seacrest shared with ABC Audio that he believes the season will be extremely close and all of the singers are very talented.

“It definitely stands out,” he said. “The contestants had a chance to Zoom in their auditions, which made it accessible to really everyone… so we had a wide pool to choose from.”

He added that last year’s virtual performances just weren’t as high-energy as they are this year and the judges being in the studio with the contestants made the season more fun.

“I think it’ll be close… to my knowledge, there hasn’t been much of a runaway so far,” he said. “But id does fluctuate. It’s a real-time vote, and it’s interesting to see the votes move as soon as the performance has happened because then they’re top of mind to the viewer, so it’ll be fun to watch.”

The Host Says He Thinks The Contestants Will Support One Another

Seacrest also said that he thinks each of the contestants will support each other no matter who wins, as they’re very close.

The vote will likely be close as well. According to GoldDerby’s predictions, which are sometimes off but usually somewhat accurate, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham are likely to win over Willie Spence at the time of writing.

Kinstler has been ahead for much of the season in the fan polls, but when Casey Bishop was eliminated, most of her fans seem to have shifted over to supporting Beckham rather than Kinstler or Spence, which makes sense as Beckham and Bishop have similar feels, much like Kinstler and Spence do.

At the time of writing, Beckham has 41% of fan votes on GoldDerby followed by Kinstler with 31%. Following them is Spence with just 28%.

Each of the “American Idol” top three contestants will be performing three solos. The first is their hometown song, which is a song they’ll dedicate to their hometowns. Then, they’ll revisit their own favorite moments from this season with another song, and finally, each of the contestants will sing a song chosen by the judges, according to Billboard.

Here’s what they’ll be singing:

Chayce Beckham: “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton, “Blackbird” by the Beatles, and “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

“Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton, “Blackbird” by the Beatles, and “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran Grace Kinstler: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “All By Myself” by Celine Dion

“I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “All By Myself” by Celine Dion Willie Spence: “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke, “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo, and “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles

The “American Idol” season 19 finale airs on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. coast-to-coast on ABC.

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Ratings: Did They Take a Hit Following Caleb Kennedy’s Exit?