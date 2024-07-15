Ryan Seacrest Makes Surprise Move Amid Major Life Changes

Another major life change is in the works for “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest. Three months after Seacrest’s unexpected breakup with girlfriend Aubrey Paige, and as he adjusts to his new job as host of “Wheel of Fortune” and the backlash that’s come with it, Seacrest has decided to sell his home in Napa Valley, California.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on July 11, 2024, that Seacrest had put the sprawling estate, regularly featured in Seacrest’s and Paige’s social media feeds, on the market for $22 million. The listing surprised many since Seacrest just completed extensive renovations to the property.

Ryan Seacrest’s Realtor Has Devoted an Entire Website to the $22 Million Estate

On July 12, Seacrest’s realtor, Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker, posted a narrated video overview of the radio and TV host’s 40-acre estate, writing that the property “promises a lifestyle of luxury, privacy, and sophistication, perfectly suited for those seeking the ultimate in resort-style living.”

The estate boasts a 8,650 -square-foot main residence, a 1200-square-foot guest cottage, a one-bedroom pool house and and a grove with 220 Italian varietal olive trees, according to a new website that’s fully devoted to showcasing the listing.

Seacrest bought the property in 2020 for $14 million, according to the Robb Report, which said the estate is located about a 50 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Seacrest and Paige, who announced their breakup in April, have both featured the house in their social media feeds, including a June 12 post in which Seacrest, an avid cook, was whipping up a meal in the home’s main kitchen.

Paige, who launched a wine-themed game she co-created before their breakup, posted a video promoting the game on May 4 that included footage of her in different spaces at Seacrest’s home, including at a reflecting pool in one of the courtyards and walking through the vineyard. Over the holidays in 2023, Paige posted a video from the home that included footage of her selecting a bottle from the 5868-bottle-capacity wine cellar.

Fans Want to Know Why Ryan Seacrest is Leaving Home After Extensive Renovations

Seacrest’s decision to list his home comes just after he completed major renovations on the house in 2023 and 2024, according to the home’s website.

Originally designed by famed Napa Valley architect Howard Backen in 2004, Seacrest hired architectural designer Silvia Nobili to remodel the Tuscan-style home, per Coldwell Banker Luxury. She told the firm the goal of the main house’s renovation “was to provide a fresh and light feeling, suited for a more modern lifestyle.”

“To achieve the goal of more open and connected spaces, we reconfigured some of the rooms and changed the finishes and materials,” Nobili told the real estate agency. “We also simplified and altered the more ornate details, such as the iron guardrail at the living room terrace, which was replaced by a glass guardrail to bring the surrounding landscape into the house.”

After so many improvements, fans have wondered on social media why Seacrest has decided to move now, including one who wrote, “All that work and then you want to bail. 😂😂😂”

Another person commented, “I would never sell that place. Wow!”

Though many fans have also asked why Seacrest is leaving, his realtor nor he have answered any of those questions publicly.

It’s also not clear where Seacrest plans to live, since he has unloaded multiple properties in recent years. In November 2022, he sold his main Beverly Hills residence for $51 million, per the Los Angeles Times. Earlier in the year, according to Hello! magazine, he listed another Beverly Hills property he’d owned since 2012. Per the Zillow listing, that home sold in December 2022 for $3.6 million.

In early 2023, Seacrest also unloaded his five-bedroom West Village penthouse in New York, per DailyMail.com, after announcing he was leaving “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and moving back to the west coast full time. The outlet reported that Seacrest’s home was purchased by Fanatics billionaire Michael Rubin for $43 million in the summer of 2023.

Most of Seacrest’s work occurs in Los Angeles, from taping the 42nd season of “Wheel of Fortune,” set to debut in September, to hosting “American Idol” in L.A. in the spring of 2025.