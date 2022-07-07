‘American Idol’ Finalist Slams Show

“American Idol” season 6 finalist Sanjaya always felt like the butt of the joke when he was on the show, he recently revealed in an interview with Insider.

Sanjaya Was Supposed to Appear on Season 20

The singer revealed that he was asked to come back to the show for season 20 in 2022, but he wanted to set some ground rules before flying out for the show.

“I’m totally down,” Sanjaya says he told the “American Idol” producers when they called to see if he would come back. “I just want to say one thing: Every time I’ve ever gone on to ‘American Idol,’ I’ve been the butt of the joke. If I do come back, it would be really great if I was able to present myself as an artist, not as a reality-television joke.”

He said that they later called him to tell him his flight out would be “too expensive” for the show.

Sanjaya told Insider, “I guess boundaries are expensive.”

Sanjaya Felt the Show Was ‘Calculated’

Sanjaya told Insider that, during his time on the show, he felt as though producers were going for a certain edit and that he was pushed to answer questions the way that producers wanted him to, making it all feel “contrived” and “calculated.”

After his audition, Sanjaya also felt as though the judges didn’t like him as much as they once did. Through his time on the show, Sanjaya received not great comments from the judges, but due to the public vote, he finished in seventh place.

According to Insider, Sanjaya was featured on the “Vote for the Worst” website, which Howard Stern asked his listeners to vote on. It was, according to Insider, meant to “ruin the show.”

According to his Wikipedia page, the singer is “commonly parodied” in popular culture.

Sanjaya also told Insider that it was hard to get a job after “American Idol.”

“Not because people wouldn’t hire me or anything like that,” he said. “But because I had people telling me: ‘No, you can’t get a job. If you get a job, people won’t value you as much as an artist.'”

Now, Sanjaya spends his time working as a pastry chef, and when his friend called asking him to sing to prove that they knew each other, Sanjaya responded aptly: “No one gives a f***.”

An ‘Idol’ Winner Hated Their Debut Single

Season 13 winner Caleb Johnson spoke with Insider about his time on “American Idol” and why he was actually “really bummed” that he won his season.

The debut single was written by Justin Hawkins and it is titled “As Long as You Love Me.”

“I knew that, by de facto, if you won you had to sing the song, and the song was just utter crap,” Johnson told the outlet. “Like it was just the worst song ever.”

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

