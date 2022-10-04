Expecting ‘American Idol’ Winner Says Baby Is ‘Coming Fast’

“American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery announced in June 2022 that he and his wife, Gabi Dubal, are expecting their first child.

In an interview with People at the time, the season 10 “American Idol” winner shared that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy in November, though it now appears the baby may be coming more quickly.

“Baby is coming fast, I tell you,” he told ABC Audio. “It seems like just yesterday that Gabi showed me the pregnancy test, and she was like, ‘We’re having a kid.'”

The Baby May Arrive in Late October 2022

During the interview, McCreery revealed that a recent ultrasound showed their baby boy was tracking ahead of schedule, meaning that it’s possible he will be arriving sooner than his early November due date.

“We’ve got to build a nursery and get all this stuff ready,” McCreery told the outlet, adding that he’s more than ready to be a father.

He added, “It’s going to be the biggest blessing. I can’t wait to teach this kid things. Get him on the ball field, play some music, teach him guitar. We’ve already got a little music stand for him to play with. So yeah, we’re pumped.”

The singer-songwriter is also excited because he thinks that his wife will be “the best mom.”

“I’m so excited to be a dad, but probably more so excited to see Gabi be a mom because she is going to absolutely crush it,” he shared. “Just how caring and thoughtful she is – she puts everybody’s needs in front of her own.”

McCreery Was Celebrated in Nashville

In September 2022, McCreery’s song “Damn Strait” hit number one on the charts, and people from the music industry and McCreery’s label gatheredl in Nashville to celebrate the artist, as reported by Music Row.

“We are so proud to be a part of ‘Damn Strait’ with Trent and Jim,” CEO of Mucho Love Brooke Burrows shared. “Thank you so much, Scotty, for making it a big ole hit for us. We’re just so proud to be a part of this.”

“Damn Strait” pays tribute to country music legend George Strait and was written by songwriters Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins.

“The writers gave us permission to use their songs in our storyline,” Collins shared. “I wanted to recognize them, but in order to do that, I had to get a little help so I have a couple of plaques I want to give out.”

He added that he wanted to thank McCreery for singing “his butt off” on the track.

McCreery thanked everyone who gathered to support him.

“Nashville is a songwriter’s town and I felt so honored to get to sing this. I’ve recorded a lot of songs in the last 11 years and this is right up there with my favorites that I’ve done,” he recalled. “I’ve been fortunate to have songs that have worked on the radio in the last few years, but this one is different.”

He also thanked everyone who helped him on the song including the songwriters.

“It takes a village,” he added. “I’ve always said that, and I have the best village in Nashville. But again, today is Jim and Trent’s. Thank you for writing an awesome song and for sending it to me. I’m looking forward to singing this song for many, many years to come.”