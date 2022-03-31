‘American Idol’ Winner Joins Brad Paisley on Tour

Scotty McCreery, the winner of “American Idol” season 10 and country music star, is headed out on tour with Brad Paisley for his 2022 World Tour.

Paisley announced his upcoming tour on March 29, 2022. The tour will start on May 27, 2022, and run through the summer, ending the U.S. leg in September 2022.

He’ll be touring Europe and Australia. According to WNY Papers, the international tour is the first time he has toured out of the country since 2019. The international tour will end in New Zealand on October 8, 2022.

The singer will have guests including Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. McCreery will only be part of the U.S. part of the tour.

Paisley announced the tour on Instagram, writing, “Excited to hit the road this summer…”

Fans of McCreery in the comment section were tagging one another and asking if they could get tickets to the concert. Tickets are available to purchase online.

McCreery Says Paisley Pulls Pranks on Tour

In an interview with Taste of Country, McCreery said that Paisley often pulls pranks on those he’s touring with.

“Anytime you’re out there with Brad, you gotta keep your eyes peeled. He’s Mr. Prank himself,” McCreery told the outlet. However, he does not have any pranks planned before heading out on that tour. “I think we gotta get out there and see how the tour atmosphere is.”

He shared that he also hasn’t pulled any pranks recently during his C2C tour.

McCreery Became Close With a Country Music Legend

McCreery released the song “Damn Strait,” which pays tribute to George Strait, who has a huge name in country music. The music video of the song also documents Strait’s time as a young musician.

“George is George,” McCreery told Taste of Country after Strait’s account tweeted out the video. “He doesn’t have to do anything, you know? He’s the King. But man, he saw [the song] and wrote back to us separately, like, ‘Man, I love it. Thanks for the tribute.’ And then he tweeted it out. I loved all that.”

Strait and McCreery do share other history as well. McCreery’s final song on “American Idol” was Strait’s “Check Yes or No,” and it ended up winning him the show.

When asked if there’s a possible collaboration with the “king” in his future, McCreery said he would love to work with Strait.

“It’d be awesome,” he told Taste of Country. “I don’t know how much he’s doing that kind of stuff. But it would be cool. He’d have to be somewhat cursing himself! But I think he could do it in a cool manner.”

McCreery has not appeared on “American Idol” in season 20, though the show has featured some former winners and contestants, meaning it’s possible that he will return to the show at some point.

In Hollywood Week, Lee DeWyze, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Haley Reinhardt, Ruben Studdard, and Chayce Beckham all returned to the show to mentor contestants. It’s possible that McCreery could return to the show later in the season to mentor the country music contestants in the same way that Lauren Alaina did before their genre challenge.

Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen will also both be appearing on “American Idol” as guest mentors later in the season.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

