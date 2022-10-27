PHOTOS: Country Star Scotty McCreery & Wife Bring Newborn Home — Very Slowly

Baby on board! Country star and “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery is settling into life as a new dad, now that he and his wife Gabi have brought home their bundle of joy. But the country music star took his time getting there…

Scotty McCreery Got His Wife & Baby Home Safely — and Slowly

Scotty and Gabi McCreery welcomed their firstborn, son Merrick “Avery” McCreery, early in the morning on October 24, 2022, sharing via social media that their bundle of joy had arrived 11 days early.

Two days later, on October 26, Scotty revealed he’d accomplished his first major job as a dad: getting his precious cargo home. In his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of Avery sound asleep, tucked into his gray UPPABaby carseat in the backseat, with the chorus of “Coming Home” by Diddy and Sean Combs playing. The words appeared on the screen as they were sung: “I’m coming home, I’m coming home, tell the world I’m coming home.”

Scotty also posted a photo of he and Gabi, with both of them smiling from ear to ear in their Nashville kitchen as she holds sleeping Avery. It was captioned, “Welcome home, Avery!”

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Country music radio and podcast host Kelly Sutton wrote, “Oh I love this! How slow were you driving on the way home??”

Scotty replied, “never got above 35!” and added tears-of-laughter emoji.

Longtime pal Lauren Alaina, who was the runner-up when Scotty won season 10 of “American Idol” at just 17 years old, couldn’t get over the pouty look on Avery’s face as he slept in the pick.

“The lips. I can’t” she wrote, with a heart-eyes emoji.

Baby Avery is coming home to a Winne the Pooh themed nursery, which Scotty told People Magazine on October 10 was almost finished. He added that they’d filmed some of the process, which will likely appear in a future music video.

“We’ve been painting away, and we just did some board and batten on one wall,” he said. “The crib’s up, the dresser’s up. If the baby came today, I’d feel comfortable with the nursery.”

Photo Album: Hospital Pics From New Parents Scotty & Gabi McCreery

When Scotty shared a social media birth announcement on October 25, he included multiple photos from the hospital of him and Gabi getting to know their little guy.

Gabi was a natural holding Avery for the first time, given that she is a pediatric nurse; The Boot reported in 2021 that she worked as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.

The couple was all smiles in the hospital room. Both Scotty and Gabi grew up in Garner, North Carolina and met in kindergarten. They started dating during their senior year of high school and, according to CMT, Gabi even kept a diary on which she wrote “Mrs. Gabi McCreery” on the cover.

Gabi went on to study nursing at the University of North Carolina and Scotty attended North Carolina State University after winning “American Idol,” though it eventually proved very hard to go to school full-time while his music career took off.

In another adorable photo shared by the couple, Avery can be seen staring up at his mom while grasping her finger with his tiny hand.

Before welcoming Avery, Scotty told People magazine that he couldn’t wait to see his wife become a mom.

“I’m so excited to be a dad, but probably more so excited to see Gabi be a mom because she is going to absolutely crush it,” he shared. “Just how caring and thoughtful she is – she puts everybody’s needs in front of her own.”