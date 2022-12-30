Scotty McCreery Shares New Photo of 2-Month-Old Avery

“American Idol” season 10 champion Scotty McCreery has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. 2022 brought the arrival of Scotty and his wife Gabi McCreery’s first child, a son named Merrick “Avery” McCreery.

This week, Scotty and Gabi shared a new snapshot of their two-month-old son cuddling up to their family dog, Moose, on Instagram.

The post, which was shared on an account dedicated to their dog, is captioned in Moose’s perspective, saying, “I wuv my wittle bro”. The photo shows baby Avery smiling towards the camera while cuddled up against Moose, who is gently licking Avery’s ear.

See the post and hear what fans have to say below.

‘So Stinking Cute’: Fans React to Scotty McCreery’s Latest Photos of Son Avery

Fans loved seeing this new photo during the holidays, and many of the comments echoed the sentiment of a fan who called the youngest McCreery “so stinking cute”.

“Oh my gosh! Those cheeks! That belly! I just want to squeeze him! 🥰”, one fan wrote.

“He is beautiful and getting so big and is as handsome as his dad❤️👼”, another fan commented.

Avery’s parents also shared a look at their family Christmas card last week in anticipation of the holiday, in which Avery is featured both with his parents and with Moose, with the caption on the front of the card simply reading “Merrier” and the back of the card including Avery’s birth date and measurements.

Fans also loved seeing Avery and Moose together in this Christmas card, with one fan commenting, “That is such a cute card with all 4 of you. Looks like Moose has a new friend and protector of Avery. Merry Christmas!”

These two posts are a somewhat rare occurrence for Scotty, who usually only shares updates about live performances and new music, however his wife Gabi has shared more photos of Avery on her page, including the family of three dressed in matching pumpkin costumes on Halloween as well as a one-month-old update.

Scotty McCreery Rang in the Holidays on ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Scotty McCreery took time out of his newest job as Avery’s father to celebrate the Christmas season with a performance of “Holly Jolly Christmas” on the “CMA Country Christmas” television special, which aired on December 8th and is now available on Hulu and Disney+. This marked McCreery’s third time performing in the annual country music special, after singing “The First Noel” in 2011 and “Winter Wonderland” in 2012.

Other “American Idol” stars have performed in the special before, including Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, and Kellie Pickler.

Fans loved seeing McCreery’s rendition, but one wishes he got to perform more in the special, writing in an Instagram comment, “Scotty has such an awesome voice particularly with the Christmas songs…should have sung Mary Did You Know,Holy Night etc as well as a perfect rendition Of Holly Jolly Christmas. 1 song from him was not enough.!!”

This fan is in luck, because despite only having one song featured in the “CMA Country Christmas” special, Scotty shared a cover of Elvis Presley’s “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby” to his Instagram as a part of the Country Music Television’s Campfire Sessions.

