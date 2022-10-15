Real Life Angel: ‘Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Says He’s Here to Help

Scotty McCreery can’t quite believe his good fortune as 2022 is shaping up to be his best year since winning “American Idol” eleven years ago. With five No. 1 country hits in a row, packed concert venues, and a baby on the way, the country music star recently told People magazine that he hasn’t “stopped smiling all year.” But the star isn’t letting all that fame and fortune go to his head. In fact, he’s using it to help others in big ways.

Scotty McCreery Receives ‘Angel Among Us’ Award

On October 8, 2022, McCreery received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, named after the lead singer of the country band Alabama, which honors a country artist’s commitment to helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital find a cure and support families facing pediatric cancers.

The organization said McCreery and his wife Gabi, who’s expecting the couple’s first child in early November, have supported St. Jude since 2014, including visiting the hospital, supporting various fundraising campaigns, and donating his $25,000 winnings from “Celebrity Family Feud.”

In 2017, McCreery also joined a group of fellow country singers — including Carly Pearce, Hunter Hayes, and Sara Evans — to record a cover of Alabama’s classic tune, Angels Among Us, with proceeds of the single raising money for St. Jude.

“The patients and families here have been an inspiration to me,” McCreery said. “With continued support from country radio and our loyal listeners, who pitch in to play their part for this wonderful cause, we can make a difference together by helping ensure that no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.”

Past recipients of the award include Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, and the members of Florida Georgia Line and Lady A. Owens, who’s raised over $800 million for the organization over the last 30 years, presented the award to the 29-year-old dad-to-be.

“To receive this award from the legendary Randy Owen himself is a moment I’ll treasure always,” McCreery said.

St. Jude has a six-year, $12.9 billion plan to “accelerate research and treatment for childhood catastrophic diseases” and says the country music industry raised over $50 million towards its goal in 2021 alone. Fans can support the cause by donating to the Music Cares campaign.

Scotty McCreery Has Long Believed in the Power of Giving Back

Throughout his music career since winning “Idol,” McCreery, now 29, has believed in the power of giving back, from volunteering for organizations he cares about to playing at benefit concerts — like the ACM Party for a Cause in August and a concert in April to fund student scholarships at a community college in Overland Park, Kansas.

Following the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut, McCreery met with families impacted, calling that meeting an “eye-opening experience,” and became the first goodwill ambassador for the 12.14 Foundation, dedicated to promoting kindness and charitable efforts in the aftermath of tragedy. At the time, he told MSNBC he wanted to use his fame to shed light on important work in the world.

“This is definitely one of those things that I believe is why I’m here,” he said. “I believe that it’s not just about making music and trying to sell as many records as you can.”

In 2017, McCreery also received the Long Leaf Pine Award for his numerous charitable efforts in his home state of North Carolina.