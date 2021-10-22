WATCH: Scotty McCreery Performs New Song on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Scotty McCreery, the winner of the 10th season of “American Idol,” stopped by Kelly Clarkson’s talk show in a reunion of “Idol” winners. Clarkson won the show back in the first season.

McCreery has released five albums since his time on the show a decade ago, and he performed one of his new songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Alright, let’s wrap things up with a thing sure to bring a little more joy to your day, this is what I’m liking,” Clarkson says at the beginning of the video. “Alright, y’all, usually I share a cute video from social media or a story that will melt your heart. Today, though, I am liking a country star and a fellow ‘American Idol’ alum.”

Watch McCreery Perform ‘Damn Strait’ From ‘Same Truck’





Play



Scotty McCreery Performs 'Damn Strait' From New Album 'Same Truck' Scotty McCreery performs "Damn Strait" from his latest album "Same Truck." Pilot Pen also surprises one audience member with $1000. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. pilotpen.us/ #KellyClarksonShow #ScottyMcCreery Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV… 2021-10-19T22:30:01Z

When introducing the song, Clarkson shared that it’s a tribute to a “huge country music star,” and then goes on to joke about a fellow “The Voice” coach.

“Not you, [Blake Shelton],” she says. “George Strait.”

The chorus of McCreery’s song pays tribute to Strait by singing about how his songs make the singer think of a girl that he used to date and still misses.

“Damn Strait, you’re killing me, man. You know I’ve always been your biggest fan, but I can’t even listen cuz I get to missing her,” he sings in the chorus.

The album, “Same Truck” is available on all major streaming services.

Viewers Loved The Song

Viewers took to the comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts on McCreery and his new song.

“I love Scotty and his music,” one person wrote. “I wonder what George Strait thinks of the song.”

Another wrote, “Scotty, this music and your singing gives me chills it’s such a great performance!!”

“He has such a soothing voice. I’m glad he’s doing songs that are true to his life and his values and not doing generic modern stuff. When an artist makes content that they love it shows and they are at their best and that seems to be the case with Scotty,” another person commented.

McCreery Will Be Featured On An Upcoming Country Album

Not only does McCreery have his own new album out now, but he’s also set to be featured in the song “Small Town on It” alongside country star Chris Lane for HARDY’s project “Hixtape Vol. 2.”

The first volume of “Hixtape” was released in 2019 and featured multiple artists. According to the Hixtape website, the definition of the term is “A mixtape of BACKROAD BANGERS. Brought to you by your favorite good ol country boys and girls. EST 2019 by the HiXTAPE OG, HARDY.”

The website also says that the album is a “big, loud state of mind, straight outta Nashville, but wide open to everybody anywhere, who loves some real country and a real good time.”

Another “American Idol” alum, Jimmie Allen, will also be featured on the album.

“American Idol” returns for season 20 in early 2022.

READ NEXT: Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Advances on ‘The Voice’ Season 21