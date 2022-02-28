‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule: When Will Live Shows Start?

ABC’s “American Idol” officially premiered for season 20 on February 27, 2022, bringing forth a whole slate of new contestants and backstories for fans to connect with.

The show has not released the official schedule for the season, but based off previous seasons, we do know some about what the season’s schedule will look like.

Read on to learn more about when certain parts of the competition, including the live shows and finale, will likely take place.

Auditions Will Take Place Over One Month

Auditions for the season will likely take around one month of air time for the show, especially because it is currently only slated to air one day a week. Last season, there were six episodes of auditions.

For season 19, “American Idol” aired two nights a week from the outset, but this season is a little different. It’s likely the show will continue the previous pattern after ABC’s Monday night programming, “The Bachelor,” wraps up.

Currently, “The Bachelor” is set to end on Monday, March 14, 2021. Then, it’s possible “American Idol” will take Monday programming. As there’s nothing set to premiere on Monday nights on ABC, per the official ABC schedule, this is likely.

That would mean that Hollywood Week, which comes directly after the auditions, would begin airing on Monday, March 28, 2022.

When Will the ‘Idol’ Live Shows Start?

According to Futon Critic, which has been accurate with scheduling in the past, here are the dates that season 20 of “American Idol” will likely air, accompanied by our predictions of what will take place on that date:

Sunday, February 27: Auditions

Sunday, March 6: Auditions

Sunday, March 13: Auditions

Sunday, March 20: Auditions

Monday, March 21: Auditions

Monday, March 28: Auditions

Sunday, April 3: Hollywood Week

Monday, April 4: Showstopper Round

Sunday, April 10: Duets/Solos

Monday, April 11: Top 16

Sunday, April 17: Top 12 Live Performances

Monday, April 18: TBA

Sunday, April 24: TBA

Monday, April 25: TBA

Sunday, May 1: TBA

Monday, May 2: TBA

Sunday, May 8: TBA

Monday, May 9: TBA

Sunday, May 14: TBA

Monday, May 16: Semi-Finals

Sunday, May 22: Season finale

Or course, the schedule is subject to change. There will definitely be shake-ups, with the show in its monumental 20th season.

Last season, for instance, the show debuted the “Comeback” twist where one contestant from a previous season of the show was voted back in to compete alongside and against the competitors of the current season.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie each returned to the judging panel for season 20. They’re joined by host Ryan Seacrest, who has been a part of the show since the very beginning.

Bobby Bones, who has served as in-house mentor for four seasons, will not be returning for season 20. Instead, he has been replaced by a rotating cast of mentors for the contestants. Those mentors currently include “American Idol” alum and country music star Jimmie Allen and music superstar Bebe Rexha, who both mentored contestants during the Top 24 round of the competition.

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will likely move to a two-nights-a-week format.

