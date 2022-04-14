‘American Idol’ Season 20: Top 20 Results Predictions

ABC’s “American Idol” aired performances from the top 24 season 20 contestants and opened voting up to the public on Sunday, April 11 and Monday, April 12, 2022. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie gave their feedback to the contestants, but they’re no longer directly involved in which contestants move forward.

In a shocking move, frontrunner Kenedi Anderson announced that she was leaving the competition after her top 24 performance aired, citing “personal reasons.” That means only three contestants will be sent home on the upcoming three-hour episode.

The new episode will feature performances from three “American Idol” alums, Chayce Beckham, Phillip Phillips, and Alejandro Aranda, according to People.

Though the vote is sometimes hard to predict, we do have some ideas about who we think will be moving through to the next round of the competition based on previous performances.

Night One: Who Will Move On & Be Eliminated?

Since the competition was split up into two groups, viewers voted separately on performances to decide who will be moving on.

Here’s who competed for the 10 spots available for night one and their song choices:

Jay Copeland – “I Want You Back”

Elli Rowe – “Everywhere”

Tristen Gressett – “With a Little Help from My Friends”

Scarlet Ayliz – “Levitating”

Sage – “Jolene”

Danielle Finn – “Your Song”

Mike Parker – “Best Shot”

Emyrson Flora – “Angels Like You”

Dan Marshall – “Heaven”

Jacob Moran – “In My Blood”

HunterGirl – “Banjo”

Nicolina Bozzo – “Elastic Heart”

From this round, the people who will likely receive a high number of votes based on both screentime and fan reactions so far are Jay Copeland, HunterGirl, and Nicolina. Two of them won Platinum Tickets, and HunterGirl has a large fanbase already.

Fans on social media seemed the least impressed with country singer Dan Marshall and Scarlet Ayliz, though people were also disappointed with Danielle Finn’s performance.

If we had to guess about which contestants will be moving through, we’d say that Jay, Elli, Tristen, Sage, Danielle, Mike, Emyrson, Jacob, HunterGirl and Nicolina will be voted forward. That would mean Dan Marshall and Scarlet Ayliz would be eliminated.

Night Two: Who Will Move On & Be Eliminated?

The second group of competitors have a little bit of an advantage because only one remaining contestant will be eliminated from this group.

Here’s who performed on the second night along with their song choices:

Allegra Miles – “Adore You”

Ava Maybee – “Tell Me Something Good”

Cadence Baker – “Something’s Got a Hold On Me”

Cameron Whitcomb – “Bad Moon Rising”

Christian Guardino – “Leave The Door Open”

Fritz Hager – “Waves”

Katyrah Love – “Blame it On the Boogie”

Lady K – “Before He Cheats”

Leah Marlene – “Call Me”

Noah Thompson – “Blue Side of the Mountain”

Sir Blayke – “Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)

Kenedi Anderson – “Human”

Obviously, Kenedi Anderson has already been eliminated from the competition, so only one contestant will be sent home from the second group to perform.

Fans on Twitter and Reddit were unimpressed with Cameron Whitcomb’s performance because of his stage presence, but his performance was memorable and enjoyable enough that it’s unlikely he’ll be sent home this time around.

If we had to guess, we’d say that the person going home this round would be Lady K, if only because she has not received a lot of screentime up to this point in the competition. It’s also possible that Sir Blayke will be the one heading home, as it appears as though he has yet to really connect with the audience in the way that some of the other singers have.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

