Who Won ‘American Idol’ 2024: Live Recap & Results

After nearly a year of nerve-wracking auditions, stellar performances, and surviving many rounds of eliminations, three singers remained for the “American Idol” season 22 finale, trying to earn viewers’ votes live on May 19, 2024.

The three-hour finale marks the final showdown among 21-year-old pop singer Abi Carter from Indio, California; 25-year-old country-folk artist Jack Blocker, who originally hails from Dallas; and 23-year-old southern rocker Will Moseley of Hazlehurst, Georgia. Many fan-favorite contestants from season 22 are also slated to perform.

The star-studded affair on ABC will feature Jon Bon Jovi mentoring all three finalists and performances by Hootie and the Blowfish, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, CeCe Winans, Cody Johnson, Seal, James Bey, and Bishop Briggs. In addition, the three celebrity judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — will perform together on Perry’s last night on the show, given that she’s leaving to focus on music and touring.

Spoiler Alert: Heavy is reporting live details and results throughout the night, so if you do not want to know what happens, stop reading here. If you do, keep checking back for frequent updates!

‘American Idol’ Season 22 Finale: Hour 1

The show kicked off with a drone-camera view from behind-the-scenes as the crew launched the live episode and the the three finalists took the stage to sing Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.” They then surprised the crowd by introducing Jon Bon Jovi and singing the band’s latest single, “Legendary” with him.

Host Ryan Seacrest then welcomed the judges to the stage, and Perry was already emotional about it being her final episode.

The first performance came from Moseley, who first met with Bon Jovi — a favorite of Moseley’s dad, who suggested he sang “It’s My Life.” At first, Bon Jovi said he wasn’t owning the lyrics — but he pushed the rocker to put his emotion and energy into the tune.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Richie told him “you’re there” and encouraged him to just keep having fun. Perry said Moseley actually sounded like Jon Bon Jovi, and Bryan said he was impressed that Moseley did so well without guitar in front of him.

Next up, Blocker met with Bon Jovi, telling the legend he’s a big fan. Blocker chose to sing “I’ll Be There For You,” thinking of his wife as he sang. Bon Jovi encouraged him to keep her in mind and even said “Jack’s gonna win this [expletive] contest.”

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Perry acknowledged that she had not voted for Blocker when he first auditioned, and how proud she is of his progress, adding “no one is blocking Jack Blocker, not even me.” Richie joked that Blocker’s western shirt should win a shirt, but that he’s fully capable of winning the contest. Impressed with what an artist Blocker’s become on the show, Richie pretended he also voted for Blocker at the beginning, even though the truth is that the crew convinced him to reverse his “no” and let Blocker in.

After a commercial break, Carter met with Bon Jovi to work on her round one song choice, “Bed of Roses.” Bon Jovi asked her to tap into her own emotions that the song brings up for her, telling her she’s “the whole package.” Carter performed the ballad on the grand piano, giving it her own arrangement.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: The judges had to wait for the crowd’s applause to die down, which brought Carter to tears. Bryan replied “wow” to their reaction and said, “I think they’re saying it!” Perry said, “The room may be cheering, but if you’re not voting at home, it doesn’t mean anything — so you’d better vote.” Through tears, Carter told Seacrest, “I’m so imaginably thankful.” He also showed a video from Billie Eillish congratulated her for making the top 3 after singing her song, and said she’s “here to support ya forever and I love ya!”

Finalists Make Their Hometown Visits

After a break, Seacrest introduced Moseley’s trip back to his hometown — a longstanding “Idol” tradition for the top finalists. Producers followed “Big Mo” back to Hazlehurst, where he talked with his Dad about the goal he’d set for himself the year before; he gave himself a year to try to make it in music. Moseley got to hang out with other members of his family, too, and then headed to their small town’s downtown, where people lined the streets.

At his old elementary school, the kids wowed him by singing one of his original songs back to him, which blew him away. He then performed a concert at his packed high school stadium, where he used to play football.

“I just hope people see who I am, how much love’s in my heart and why it’s there,” Moseley said. “It’s because of this community — it’s the best place in the world.”

Back in the “idol” studio, Moseley then performed Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town.”

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Richie said “that song said it all for you” and that it made him tear up. Perry said that “Idol” is “keeping the American dream alive,” and Moseley shouted, “Amen!” Bryan said that Moseley has “all the tools to be anything you want,” whether he wants to be a rocker or sing ballads because he’s “a wonderful talent.”

Following another break, it was time for Blocker to head home to Dallas, where he grew up. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sent him a video to invite him to play during halftime at their playoff game, which Blocker called a “dream come true.” The next day, they went to the coffee shop where he played his first gig, which was filled with friends and fans. They then visited their private high school in Addison, where he met his wife Georgia. Together, they rode through a parade of fans, and he then performed a concert at the AT&T Performing Center before a packed crowd.

Blocker then took the stage to sing an up-tempo rendition of “All My Exes Live in Texas” by George Strait.