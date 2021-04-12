‘American Idol’ Second Chance Twist: Who is Coming Back to Compete?

Season 19 of American Idol is heating up once again. Now, ABC has announced an all-new twist called the “Second Chance” that includes former contestants returning for a chance to compete on this season.

The twist was designed to allow some of the season 18 top 20 contestants, who never got the chance to perform live in-studio due to the coronavirus pandemic, get a chance to really show off and win the competition this time around.

Voting on the “comeback” contestants begin on Monday, April 19, and it will be run the same way that the live voting takes place; however, according to Billboard, the voting will be open for a whole week rather than for just one night.

The comeback contestant will be revealed on Sunday, May 2, and compete alongside the top 10.

Why Is There a Second-Chance Twist?

According to executive producer and showrunner Trish Kahane’s interview with Billboard, the executives wanted to give the former contestants a new chance.

“We pivoted pretty quickly to remote production last year because we had to,” Kahane told Billboard. “When it became apparent that things were going to be a bit better this year and that we were going to be able to return to the Television City studio with the big lights, we thought about last year’s contestants.”

She added, “They did so well with the remote production, with their moms and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

Each of the judges will be present for the performances, offering feedback to the comeback contestants, but the decision on which of the ten get to compete in the competition will be up to voters. Only one contestant will make it through.

There are ten contestants returning to compete once again.

Who Is Returning to ‘American Idol’ For a Second Chance?

Ten contestants from season 18 will be returning and competing on the American Idol stage.

Here are the contestants you can expect to see again and what they will be performing at the show, according to Billboard:

Faith Becnel: “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin

Franklin Boone: “Meant to Live” by Switchfoot

DeWayne Crocker, Jr.: “Voice of God” by Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore

Arthur Gunn: “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Cyniah Elise: “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” by Miley Cyrus featuring Stevie Nicks

Aliana Jester: “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga

Louis Knight: “Maybe That” by Louis Knight

Nick Merico: “City Lights” by Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato

Olivia Ximines: “Say Yes” by Michelle Williams featuring Beyonce and Kelly Rowland

Some contestants were ineligible to come back; season 18 winner Just Sam was not asked back because she already won the show. Dillon James and Francisco Martin were not asked to return because they have both already signed record deals, making them ineligible to compete on American Idol.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

